Maybe it was a good omen.
Throughout Wednesday evening, the Quad-Cities area was wracked with thunder, lightning, torrential downpours, tornado warnings and flash flood alerts.
At noon the next day, the owners of the area’s new professional hockey team announced the name of their team: It’s going to be the Quad-City Storm.
Could they have timed that any better?
Some of us are really glad they didn’t go with one of those new-wave nicknames that some minor league sports teams have used.
I cringe when I see names like the Utah Freezz (a World Indoor Soccer League franchise that is now defunct), the Orem Owlz (one of the Los Angeles Angels’ minor league affiliates), the Kentucky Xtreme (an indoor football team that also has mercifully gone away) and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (one of the Storm’s rival teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League).
Storm is short, simple, straight-forward. It's even spelled correctly. And it lends itself to all sorts of marketing possibilities.
The team already has unveiled plans to have a Tornado Alley Party Patio, a Storm Shelter Party Deck and a Thunder Terrace Party Deck in the TaxSlayer Center. There are three levels of ticket prices: Hurricane, Blizzard and Twister.
The Storm also introduced a new team president: Gwen Tombergs, who has worked in a marketing capacity for a few other sports teams and several other Quad-Cities businesses, including the newspaper you are reading. She said she hopes to throw 28 big parties next season — that’s how many home games the team has — with all sorts of giveaways and promotions to entertain and occupy the fans.
"And, oh by the way, there’s a hockey game going on, too," she added.
Almost sounds like the same approach as one of our other minor league franchises. They’re going to have trouble fitting a Ferris wheel inside the TaxSlayer Center, though.
***
I’ve lost track. How many times did Phil Mickelson have to apologize for the fact that he swatted at a putt that was still moving during the third round of last weekend’s U.S. Open?
One apology was plenty. Mickelson merely was doing what almost every golfer has done at one time or another, venting some frustration for the way he was playing. He readily took the penalty for his actions. That should have been the end of it, but Mickelson was forced to keep explaining himself for several days afterward.
***
Loved the lighthearted reaction of fellow PGA Tour member Scott Stallings, who took six putts on one hole on the unreasonably tough greens at the Open.
He tweeted out a video of his son, Finn, relentlessly swatting a ball around a miniature golf course without ever waiting for the ball to stop rolling.
The accompanying message: "Finn watched me and Phil putt this week."
***
There were eight Big Ten players selected in Thursday’s NBA draft, four in each round.
The guy who went later than most of us expected was Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop, last season’s Big Ten player of the year. He went to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 48th overall pick.
The assessment of the ESPN analysts on the draft broadcast was that Bates-Diop remained on the board so long because he’s just too old. He’s 22.
Only five of the 60 players drafted were older than Bates-Diop and only one of those (Duke’s Grayson Allen) was selected in the first round. Nineteen of the first 20 picks were college freshmen or sophomores with the one exception being 19-year-old European star Luka Doncic.
***
This will give you some idea of what sort of Big Ten basketball race we could have next season: Andy Katz of NCAA.com came out with his early list of the top 36 teams in the country and he has seven Big Ten squads all lumped between No. 15 and No. 26.
He lists Michigan State (No. 15), Nebraska (16), Michigan (17), Purdue (20), Indiana (22) Wisconsin (25) and Minnesota (26), but he could have just as easily included Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State.
It’s going to be one of those anybody-can-beat-anybody-on-any-given-night seasons.