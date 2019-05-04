As she reminisced recently about her father, Murray Hurt, who will be inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame today, Julie Snyder recalled that she got a healthy dose of sports as a kid.
Her dad loved sports of every kind, and there always seemed to be some sort of game on television in their house.
When Julie got to kindergarten, her teacher sat down and played the national anthem on the piano one day and asked members of the class if anyone knew what song that was.
"My face lit up and my hand went up," Julie remembered. "She called on me and I said, ‘That’s the song they play before the ballgames.’"
That’s probably about the only time some people hear the anthem.
And now there are some saying we should even stop doing that.
That was one of the things suggested by a panel of USA Today reporters in a recent package on 11 things to possibly change in the world of sports.
Some of the ideas weren’t all that groundbreaking: Expand the college football playoff, ban tackle football for athletes under the age of 14, adopt a split-season schedule for major league baseball.
Others were more original: Institute a shot clock in golf, play the Super Bowl on Saturday night, expand the size of the court in the NBA.
I’m sure the idea that received the most kickback from readers was the idea of eliminating the anthem at sports events.
"Playing the anthem before our football, baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer games has become a lazy excuse for patriotism," Nancy Armour wrote in the segment. "Standing at attention — or a loose approximation of it — for 2 minutes no more proves love of country or gratitude for those who serve than wearing an American flag pin does. …
"The truth is, most of us tuned out our national anthem long ago. Or lost sight of its supposed purpose."
She’s right in principle. The playing of the anthem seems like a nuisance to many people at sports events. You see them fiddling with their phones or texting or chatting with friends. Many use that time to dash out and use the restroom or hit the concession stand.
Games that are televised often don’t even show the anthem. The networks use that time to slip in a few extra commercials.
Still, if we abolished the tradition, it seems as though we’d be surrendering to those who don’t value it. And true Americans don’t believe in surrender in any form.
It’s a tough call, but there still are enough people who care and understand the meaning behind the tradition to keep doing it.
Besides, if they stopped playing the anthem at sports events, some of those kindergarten kids really wouldn’t even recognize the song when they heard it.
***
BetOnline.AG has released the odds of each NFL team making the playoffs next season and somewhat shockingly, the Chicago Bears are only tied for eighth on the list.
The Bears are given only a 55.1 percent chance of making the postseason, just ahead of the rival Green Bay Packers at 53.1 percent.
Not surprisingly, New England tops the list at 84.2 percent, followed by Kansas City at 79.5, the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans at 71.8, the Los Angeles Chargers at 66.4, Indianapolis at 65.3 and Philadelphia at 63.4. Cleveland is tied with the Bears at 55.1.
***
Of probably greater significance to mainstream football fans, NFL.com analyst Michael Fabiano has ranked the Bears’ third-round draft choice, David Montgomery, as the No. 2 rookie for fantasy football purposes next season.
No. 1 is Oakland running back Josh Jacobs. Quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in the draft, is No. 5 on Fabiano’s fantasy list with former Iowa tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant coming in 13th and 15th respectively.
***
This is one of those silly things that some self-anointed experts do immediately after the NFL draft is over: Within seconds, they come out with projections for the next NFL draft.
I’ve already seen at least eight 2020 mock drafts, and every one of them has Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa being picked in the first round.
Matt Miller of SBNation.com projects Epenesa to be the third overall pick and Dane Brugler of The Athletic not only has Epenesa going No. 4 but he has Hawkeye teammate Tristan Wirfs at No. 7.
Bear in mind that both Epenesa and Wirfs will be juniors next fall so there’s no guarantee they will even enter their names into the draft.
Chances are, they will. Especially if they’re projected to be drafted that early.