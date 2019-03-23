Believe it or not, the major league baseball season opens this week.
Actually, the Mariners and A’s already started, playing a couple of games in Japan last week, but starting Thursday, everyone plays. MLB openers normally coincide with the Final Four, but this year they’re about 10 days earlier.
Anyway, that means it’s time to ask that age-old question: Who is going to lead off for the Cubs?
With Joe Maddon managing the team, the better question might be: Who isn’t going to lead off for the Cubs at some point during the season? That’s a shorter list.
As we’ve said many times before in this space, Maddon’s endless lineup shuffling can be maddening.
He used 155 different lineups in 164 games last season (including the postseason). He used 10 different leadoff men, 10 No. 2 hitters, 11 No. 3 hitters, 10 cleanup hitters, 12 No. 5 hitters and so on. Since he sometimes batted pitchers eighth, he used 19 different players in that slot.
Some of us still feel there is something to be said for lineup stability, having guys get accustomed to a certain role, but that’s never going to happen with juggling Joe.
The consensus seems to be that veteran utility man Ben Zobrist will be the guy that bats first most of time, but we might also see a lot of Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. up there.
Almora led off a team-leading 46 times last season, but most of those were in the first half of the season. After him, it was Anthony Rizzo 31 times, Daniel Murphy 30, Zobrist 28, Happ 13, Kris Bryant 7, Javier Baez 4, Tommy La Stella 3 and Schwarber and Willson Contreras once each.
If it was me, I would put Almora in the No. 1 spot and leave him there. Period. He is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball and a developing hitter who looks as though he will hit .300 if given a chance to play every day. The knock on him as a leadoff man is that he doesn’t walk enough.
But all the other primary candidates have shortcomings, too.
Schwarber doesn’t run well, and even though the Cubs don’t attempt many stolen bases, you still want your leadoff man to have some wheels.
Happ strikes out way too much, more than 36 percent of the time last season. Only Baltimore’s Chris Davis struck out more frequently than he did.
Zobrist walks and hits for average but he doesn’t run quite as well as he used to. And when Addison Russell returns from his suspension, is Zobrist even going to be an everyday player?
There is another good candidate who isn’t even in the discussion right now. He walks as much as Zobrist and runs as well as Almora. So maybe they should give Bryant a shot at leading off on a regular basis. It would be a little odd to have one of the best power hitters on the team batting first, but that hasn’t stopped Maddon from using Rizzo and Schwarber at the top of the order. Maybe Bryant is the answer.
More likely, it will be a revolving door. Again. It’s maddening.
***
Some have reacted with shock to the news that former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg apparently is a leading candidate to become the next head coach at Nebraska.
What’s so shocking? Hoiberg was born in Lincoln. Both his parents are Nebraska graduates. His grandfather, Jerry Bush, was the coach of the Cornhuskers from 1954-63. His niece works in the Nebraska basketball office.
Nebraska’s program is similar to Iowa State in a lot of ways. Both have great fans and great facilities but aren’t necessarily easy places to recruit to. Both programs have gotten many of their best players in recent times through the transfer route.
If anything is shocking, it’s that Nebraska seemingly is actively pursuing a new coach before it has discarded the old one. Tim Miles is a genuinely good guy who hasn’t done a horrible job In Lincoln.
***
This isn;t really sports, but among the latest betting lines at BetOnline.ag are odds on which characters will be killed off first in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. I don’t watch the program. I have no idea who Yara Greyjoy and Tormund Giantsbane are.
But isn’t this a pretty strange thing to take bets on? This isn’t a sports event in which the outcome has yet to be decided. It’s a program that has been scripted. There are writers, directors, producers, actors and technical people out there who know the outcome and who presumably could make a bundle by placing bets on what they know is going to happen.
***
Mike Trout gets a 12-year contract extension worth $432 million from the Los Angeles Angels? Wow, just imagine how much he might have gotten if there wasn’t all that collusion going on among major league baseball owners.