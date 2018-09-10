It took only one half to get the answers I was seeking.
I was wondering why the Chicago Bears would mortgage their future by giving up their No. 1 draft choices for the next two years in order to obtain a discontented outside linebacker. It’s the sort of chips-to-the-middle-of-the table move that teams make when they feel they’re on the verge of contending.
I also was wondering if the Bears really would have the sort of fresh, innovative offensive scheme that we’ve been promised. There wasn’t much evidence of that in five preseason games.
The answers came very quickly in their season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
Khalil Mack is great. The offensive approach is refreshing. It may have been the most encouraging first half in recent Bears history.
It all disintegrated after that as the Bears suffered one of their most heart-breaking losses of recent times, going down to a 24-23 loss to the Packers that gave the national media one more excuse to deify Aaron Rodgers.
But, hey, they at least played one great half in Green Bay. That’s one more than usual. It’s a start.
The Bears need to learn how to finish. New coach Matt Nagy and quarterback Mitch Trubisky still have some things to learn. Mack needs to get into playing shape. And Kyle Fuller needs to learn how to hold onto easy, gift-wrapped, game-clinching interceptions when they hit him in the chest.
But all things considered, you couldn’t help but come away thinking the Bears are closer to being a factor in the NFC North than previously anticipated.
Once you get beyond the agony of another loss to the Packers, it’s easy to be optimistic.
Start with the offensive creativity. The Bears went 86 yards in 10 plays to score a touchdown the first time they had the ball, using nine different formations on the march.
On the opening play, they came out with a full-house backfield. On two plays, they had offensive tackle Charles Leno split out as a receiver in a bunch formation.
They used Tarik Cohen in about every way imaginable. On one play, they had Trubisky go in motion with Cohen taking a direct snap from center.
At the end of one quarter, against a healthy Rodgers, the Bears had a 139-24 advantage in yardage.
Mack acquired a week ago in a trade with Oakland and signed to the biggest contract ever for an NFL defensive player, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had a pick-six in the first half.
No. 1 pick Roquan Smith finally got on the field late in the half and recorded a sack on his first snap.
Halftime score: Bears 17, Packers 0.
Then the Bears took their foot off the gas pedal and it all came apart.
Nagy got extremely conservative after building the big lead. All that offensive innovation disappeared into the Wisconsin night.
Mack, who sat out the off-season and the preseason, ran out of gas. He needs to get in game shape.
The Bears, as a whole, just sort of relaxed and dared the Packers to mount a comeback. And, of course, they did.
Rodgers deserves credit for coming back after suffering a first-half leg injury that obviously wasn’t as serious as it looked. He just doesn’t deserve all the credit despite what the national broadcast team would have you believe.
The Green Bay offensive line, after giving up four sacks in the first half, didn’t let anyone get near Rodgers in the second half.
The Packers’ defense, after looking foolish against all that Bears gimmickry a few times in the first half, gave up only two field goals after halftime.
The game-winning 75-yard touchdown pass was 5-percent Rodgers, 25-percent bad defense and 70-percent supreme effort by Randall Cobb.
It was a remarkable total-team comeback that reinforces the notion that the Packers have a chance to contend with a really good Vikings team in the NFC North.
But there’s another team in the division that’s at least going to make things interesting this season. You could see the seeds of that Sunday.
It’s a start.