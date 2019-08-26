Between them, they’ve undergone so many surgeries on various parts of their bodies that they’re not even certain of the exact number. It’s probably in the 40s.
“When we both retired, it was 20 apiece,’’ Steve McMichael said, glancing over at his best friend and longtime Chicago Bears teammate Dan Hampton. “But he’s had more than that because he’s had (his knees) replaced now. And I’m headed there.’’
So was it really worth it? All that pain. All those operations. Just to play in the NFL?
McMichael paused, then grinned.
“I would go back and do it all over again,’’ he said.
After all those glorious years of hammering on opposing quarterbacks and running backs and having enemy guards and tackles hammer on them, Hampton and McMichael now get their kicks through music.
The two grittiest — and most personable — defensive linemen on the Bears’ 1985 world championship team are part of a band called Chicago 6 that performed Saturday night at Rhythm City Casino.
Chicago 6 began in 1987 as something to do during the NFL players strike. It originally included Hampton, superstar running back Walter Payton and star safety Dave Duerson along with three members of the Chicago Blackhawks — Troy Murray, Curt Fraser and Gary Nylund — who were accomplished musicians.
The group debuted with a sold-out concert at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago and went on to make appearances in New York, Las Vegas, San Juan and other places.
“But then Walter retired and he went off on the racing circuit, and the band kind of fell apart,’’ Hampton said.
Six years ago, Hampton revived the idea. Payton and Duerson had passed away, but he knew his pal McMichael and former Bears linebacker Otis Wilson could sing and he complemented them with professional musicians Ed Kammerer, Michael Kammerer and John McFarland.
“We’ve played about 150 to 175 gigs the last six years,’’ Hampton said.
You can tell they love performing, love the crowds. They’d go almost anywhere to do this.
Two weeks ago, they played the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur. Last week it was the Ride for Warriors in Yorkville, Illinois. On Saturday, they came to Iowa.
Wilson, who mostly sings old Motown favorites, was unable to join them at Rhythm City because of other obligations.
“We hate that because Rhythm City has been unbelievably accommodating,’’ Hampton said. “The people here have been spectacular. We hate it but it is what it is. We’ve played probably 80 shows without him.’’
Hampton and McMichael perform a few songs they’ve written themselves that lampoon former Bears coach Mike Ditka and the much-despised Green Bay Packers.
“And then we sing some old rock ‘n roll songs that everybody our age remembers,’’ McMichael said.
That includes tunes made popular by Elvis Presley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rare Earth and the O’Jays.
“And for the old girls, I’ll always sing 'Sweet Caroline,'’’ McMichael added.
Almost as entertaining as the concert Saturday was a 90-minute meet-and-greet that preceded it, in which Hampton and McMichael signed autographs, posed for photos and answered questions from adoring fans.
Hampton really hasn't changed that much since starring for a team that recently was named the best in NFL history by USA Today. McMichael, whose nickname was Mongo, is noticeably slimmer although he said he still weighs about 250.
“Fat Mongo die early,’’ he said. “Skinny Mongo live longer.’’
A long line of fans had the duo sign photos, helmets, jerseys. One fan had them affix their names to a George Kittle 49ers jersey. One lady went to the parking lot, pulled the vanity license plates off her car and had them sign that.
Another man had an old enlarged photo that showed several members of the Bears’ prolific defense posing in a junkyard. Hampton explained that the photo was taken in an actual trash dump just a few miles from the team’s Platteville, Wisconsin, training camp.
“Or that might be the front of my house,’’ McMichael said.
One fan asked if they would have liked playing with a more recent Bears star, enigmatic quarterback Jay Cutler.
Hampton: “If Cutler had played with us, we would have won it all three or four times.’’
McMichael: “He would have been too scared to pull that (expletive) with us.’’
Of course, there also were plenty of questions about the current Bears team, which made the playoffs last season but failed to advance when kicker Cody Parkey hit the left upright in a playoff loss to Philadelphia.
Hampton: “Do you believe that?’’
McMichael: “If he had made that, we were gonna beat the (expletive) out of the Rams.’’
Both men said they believe even bigger and better things are ahead for the franchise.
McMichael said he went to a Monday practice two weeks ago and was struck by the enthusiasm and the amount of fun the players seemed to be having.
“That bespeaks a winning team when you see them having fun and jumping on each other,’’ he said. “You want to make a play for your teammates so they’ll slap you on the back.’’
Mongo turned wistful when asked about those old days when the Bears’ defense was feared around the NFL.
“You know what I miss most about playing football?’’ he said. “It’s walking out of that tunnel to the roar of the crowd. There is no drug that stimulates endorphins like that.’’
The giddy applause of some nostalgic fans as you belt out “Love Train’’ or “Sweet Home Chicago’’ is probably a poor substitute.