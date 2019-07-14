The Pea Patch boys did pretty well for themselves Sunday.
Andrew Landry and Chris Stroud both grew up playing a golf course that sounds as though it was something straight out of Tin Cup. The only difference is that it was in east Texas instead of west Texas.
The Pea Patch in Groves, Texas, was that sort of golf course. Flat, barren, devoid of much greenery, devoid of much of anything except dirt, rocks, sun, heat and occasionally wind.
"It was a bar with nine holes behind it," Stroud said. "It was literally a square in between these houses. On one side was a road. There was a ditch all the way around, and it was just an open yard with a few trees in it, a big park. They used stakes to make a fairway. They used OB stakes to mark the fairway."
That makes it all the more amazing that such a course produced two PGA Tour players who both finished in the top five Sunday in the John Deere Classic.
Landry, who shared the second-round lead, finished third in the 49th episode of the tournament at 18-under. Stroud completed 72 holes in 17-under.
Stroud, 37, grew up in Groves but, Landry, 31, actually is from nearby Port Neches. The two towns, which share a high school, have fewer than 30,000 residents combined. They’re located close to Beaumont where the Neches River empties into Lake Sabine, which straddles the Texas-Louisiana border.
It’s not an area you hear much about, but it obviously was a great place to learn the game of golf.
"There was a great guy named Josh LaBove, who my dad taught in school," Stroud said. "He became the pro out there and let me come out when I was 8, 9, 10 years old, and I practiced and fell in love with the game. That’s why I’m here today."
Landry started playing the Pea Patch when he was about 10. He has referred to it as "a goat track" in previous interviews and said he probably couldn’t express how he really felt about the little layout.
"It was only a nine-hole golf course, but it was more along the lines of a 3,000-yard St. Andrews," he said. "You had bad conditions and the course played hard in the summertime. If you caught the right crack, you might hit one 400 yards."
Stroud said the Pea Patch actually had some decent turtleback greens.
"But the fairways were St. Augustine and dirt," he said. “I had to learn how to chip off dirt so that actually helped me.’’
After being weaned on those conditions, plush layouts such as TPC Deere Run and the other courses they use on the PGA Tour must seem luxurious.
Landry fell short of his second PGA Tour victory, but pocketed $408,000 after shooting a solid 2-under 69 Sunday.
"I just ran out of holes," he said of his daylong pursuit of champion Dylan Frittelli. "There was nothing else I could do."
Stroud was even more pumped after carding a 67 and earning $264,000. He came into the tournament 121st in the Fed Ex rankings but zoomed to No. 95 with his finish.
"Not many people know this but today was locking up my job for next year," he said. "I needed to play well. That was the theme of the day is getting status out here next year.
"I’ve had injuries all year long. … I had a shoulder, I had knee issues, I had sinus surgery this year. I had all kinds of issues and then problems with equipment and struggles with health. I was nervous, really nervous today. Today was a big day for me and I got it done."
You can bet the folks back in Groves and Port Neches were celebrating.
Sadly, the course that Landry and Stroud played in their formative years no longer exists. The Pea Patch was sold in 2014 and has been plowed under to make way for an upscale housing development.
Stroud and Landry went back a few years ago to pose for a group photo on the course just before it went away.
"That was a special place to both of us," Landry said. "It’s sad to see it go under."
Dylan Frittelli holds the bronze buck trophy after winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli receives the check from John Deere CEO Sam Allen during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Dylan Frittelli reacts after claiming the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Frittelli shot a bogey-free 64 to earn his first win on the PGA Tour.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Dylan Frittelli embraces his caddie, John Curtis, as Nick Watney looks on after finishing in the lead of Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Dylan Frittelli is cheered on by fans as he walks up to the scorer’s trailer after finishing the final round of the John Deere Classic in the lead at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli is interviewed by members of the media during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli is interviewed after finishing the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli hugs caddie John Curtis after winning the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli embraces fans as he walks up to the scorer’s trailer after finishing the final round of the John Deere Classic in the lead at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli is interviewed after finishing the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli is cheered on by fans as he walks up to the scorer’s trailer after finishing the final round of the John Deere Classic in the lead at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli sinks his final putt on the 18th green to win the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Sunday, July 14, 2019. Frittelli finished at -21 for the tournament to take the $1.08 million payout.
Dylan Frittelli acknowledges the gallery after sinking his final putt on the 18th green to win the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Sunday, July 14, 2019. Frittelli finished at -21 for the tournament to take the $1.08 million payout.
Dylan Frittelli id congratulated by Nick Watney after sinking his final putt on the 18th green to win the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Sunday, July 14, 2019. Frittelli finished at -21 for the tournament to take the $1.08 million payout.
Dylan Frittelli, left hugs his caddie John Curtis after winning the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on Sunday in Silvis. Frittelli finished at -21 for the tournament to take the $1.08 million payout.
Cameron Davis watches his tee shot off 6 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Freddie Jacobson watches his tee shot off 6 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Pat Perez watches his tee shot off 6 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Michael Thompson watches his tee shot off 6 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Richy Werenski watches his shot out of the sand on to the 5th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Viktor Hovland watches his tee shot off 6 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Richy Werensk watches his tee shot off 6 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Sam Saunders watches his tee shot off 1 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Brendon Todd watches his tee shot off 1 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Viktor Hovland watches his putt on the 5th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Richy Werensk makes his putt on the 5th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Chris Stroud, right, talks with his caddie on the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Saturday.
Chris Stroud watches his drive off the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Roger Sloan watches his drive off the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Nick Watney watches his drive off the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli watches his drive off the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Bill Haas makes his way towards the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson, left talks with golfer Cameron Tringale at the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Andrew Landry watches his drive off the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Sunday.
Cameron Tringale watches his drive off the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Golf fans follow Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry on the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Golf fans follow Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry on the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Ryan Moore watches his drive off the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Vaughn Taylor watches his drive off the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson, left talks with golfer Bill Haas and his caddie on the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Bill Haas watches his drive off the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Bill Haas watches his drive off the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Adam Schenk watches his drive off the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry wait to tee off on the first tee to start the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli of Johannesburg, South Africa, hoists the trophy over his head, Sunday, July 14, 2019, after final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He won by two strokes for his first tour win.
Dylan Frittelli of Johannesburg, South Africa, hoists the trophy over his head, Sunday, July 14, 2019, after final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He won by two strokes for his first tour win.
Dylan Frittelli of Johannesburg, South Africa, shows off the trophy he won, Sunday, July 14, 2019, after final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He won by two strokes for his first tour win.
Dylan Frittelli of Johannesburg, South Africa, waves as he walks back to the 18th green to accept his trophy, Sunday, July 14, 2019, after final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He won by two strokes for his first tour win.
Dylan Frittelli of Johannesburg, South Africa, slaps a fans hand as he walks back to the 18th green to accept his trophy, Sunday, July 14, 2019, after final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He won by two strokes for his first tour win.
Dylan Frittelli of Johannesburg, South Africa, hugs his caddy John Curtis as they walk off the 18th green with Nick Watney, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He won by two strokes for his first tour win.
Dylan Frittelli of Johannesburg, South Africa, shakes hands with Nick Watney after their round, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He won by two strokes for his first tour win.
Dylan Frittelli of Johannesburg, South Africa, reacts after sinking his putt on the 18th hole, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He won by two strokes for his first tour win.
Dylan Frittelli of Johannesburg, South Africa, lines up his putt with his caddy John Curtis on the 18th hole, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He won by two strokes for his first tour win.
Dylan Frittelli of Johannesburg, South Africa, hits his tee shot on the 15th hole, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He won by two strokes for his first tour win.
Fans and spectators cross the bridge on the 15th hole as they follow current leader Dylan Frittelli, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nick Watney of Dixon, CA., makes a face as he watches his tee shot on the 15th hole, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Russell Henley of Kiawah Island, SC., hits his second shot out of the rough on the 17th hole, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Russell Henley of Kiawah Island, SC., reacts after missing his birdie putt on the 16th hole, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Russell Henley of Kiawah Island, SC., reacts after missing his birdie putt on the 16th hole, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Daniel Berger chips onto the green at the 16th hole, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Russell Henley of Kiawah Island, SC., reacts after sinking a birdie putt on the 15th hole, putting him in the lead temporally, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Russell Henley of Kiawah Island, SC., reacts after sinking a birdie putt on the 15th hole, putting him in the lead temporally, Sunday, July 14, 2019, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators watch the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Brendon Todd lines up a putt on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Bud Cauley lines up a putt on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Bud Cauley lines up a putt on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Collin Morikawa walks onto the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Collin Morikawa reacts after putting on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Claire Anderson, of Coal Valley watches the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Sepp Straka acknowledges the crowd as he walks onto the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover lines up a putt on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Sepp Straka putts on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover waits on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfers Lucas Glover and Sepp Straka shake hands after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Roger Sloan chips in on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Chris Stroud lines up a putt on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators cross the fairway of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Ryan Moore lines up a shot on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Vaughn Taylor putts on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Vaughn Taylor waves to the crowd on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli acknowledges the crowd on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli walks onto the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli lines up a putt on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli putts on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli and his caddie John Curtis wait on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nick Watney shakes hands with his caddie, Moline's Tony Navarro, after Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli lines up a putt on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli putts on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli reacts after winning the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli hugs his caddie John Curtis after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Schenk signs an autograph for Aiden Foster, 10, of Washington, after Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Schenk finished tied for sixth.
Elliott O’Donnell, 10, of Chicago, sports a hat with PGA golfers’ autographs during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli speaks with the media after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators watch the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Dylan Frittelli signs autographs after winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run. Frittelli made just one bogey in 72 holes to win the tournament by two strokes over Russell Henley.
Moline police detective Michael Griffin works during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli stands on the green of the 18th hole after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli sticks his tongue out as he holds up the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Russell Henley lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Russell Henley putts on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run. Henley was the runner-up at 19-under par.
PGA golfer Russell Henley reacts after putting on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Brice Garnett putts on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Martin Laird putts on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Ryan Palmer acknowledges the crowd on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Ryan Palmer hits from the bunker on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA golfer Ryan Palmer putts on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Joaquin Niemann reacts on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Russell Henley tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Sunday.
Ryan Moore putts on the 16th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Spectators watch the 17th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Nick Watney hits from beyond the ropes on 18 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli, left, shakes hands with Nick Watney after winning the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Sunday.
Boaters pass by the 16th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli walks off the 16th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli sinks his final putt on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Collin Morikawa walks to the 16th tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Adam Svensson chips from a bunker along the 17th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Charles Howell III chips onto the green on 17 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Sunday. Howell shot a second straight 6-under 65 Sunday to finish tied for sixth.
Sepp Straka chips onto the 16th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Nick Watney hits from off the 17th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli chips up to the 17th green from a bunker during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Roger Sloan, left, gets ready to putt on the 16th green as Chris Stroud looks on during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Matthew Wolff, left, looks down the fairway on 17 alongside Sangmoon Bae during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Dylan Frittelli celebrates winning during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Russell Henley hits on the 17th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Chris Stroud holds up his ball after putting on the 16th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli watches his ball after hitting from the fairway of 18 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Boaters pass by the 16th hole on the Rock River during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Sepp Straka takes a drop off the 16th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Nick Watney tees off on 18 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Daniel Berger tees off on 18 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Lucas Glover holds up his ball after putting on 16 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Sangmoon Bae swings on the 17th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Sepp Straka finds his ball off the 16th green before taking a drop during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli lines up his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Ryan Moore walks off the 16th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Collin Morikawa tees off on 16 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Roger Sloan putts on the 16th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Russell Henley hits from beyond the ropes off the 17th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli watches his ball after chipping from a bunker off the 17th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli picks up his ball after putting on the 16th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Sebastian Munoz tees off on 16 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Sepp Straka putts on the 16th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Daniel Berger swings on the 17th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Collin Morikawa putts on 16 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Matthew Wolff hits from the 17th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli tees off on 18 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Nick Watney putts in on the 16th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dylan Frittelli walks out of a broadcast tent during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
