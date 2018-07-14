Walt and Suzie Haltli were in the perfect spot when the first weather delay happened Saturday at the John Deere Classic.
"We were in the souvenir tent," Walt said. "So we just stayed in there."
When the second one occurred, shortly before 6 p.m., the Haltlis were situated perfectly in their chairs with a splendid view of the 18th green. The couple, who came all the way from McCook Lake, South Dakota, for the tournament, never budged.
Nasty-looking clouds rolled overhead, thunder rumbled in the distance, message boards around the course screamed “Severe storm approaching. Please plan accordingly.’’
But it wasn’t really raining. So the Haltlis stayed put.
They sort of epitomized the crowd Saturday at the JDC. It certainly wasn’t the largest third-round gathering in the tournament’s history. Far from it.
It may have been the most persistent.
There was a 2-hour, 33-minute weather delay in the middle of the day and an hour, 22-minute interruption later on. That ominous warning showed up on the message boards numerous times in between.
And let’s face it, this isn’t exactly the most star-studded field to ever grace a PGA Tour layout. It’s not like people were hanging around because Michael Kim and Bronson Burgoon were atop the leaderboard.
They stayed anyway.
They showed more patience and persistence than some of the players. Following a 49-minute lightning delay on Friday, during the second round, at least two players left the premises rather than waiting it out to finish their rounds. Four more players who were unable to finish on Friday declined to return to resume the second round early Saturday morning.
It helped the tournament set a 41-year high for most players withdrawing from the field: Nine.
But the fans generally refused to withdraw.
Dan and Marianne Taylor, who came up from Decatur, Illinois, to watch the tournament, were impressed at how many people stayed and how enthusiastic some of them were.
"I’m still wet from the first delay," Marianne admitted when the second pause came. "But we’re from out of town. We aren’t going to leave."
Three-time JDC champion Steve Stricker wasn’t surprised.
"They always get a good crowd here, and the community supports this event so much," he said. "It’s good to see. It’s taken a little bit of a hit today, as you could tell on 18. There’s not that many people here today. But hopefully tomorrow they’ll come out."
There really wasn’t that much of a hit until late in the day, and then it probably was more because of the time than the weather.
The first delay was prompted by a downpour that dropped nearly an inch of rain on the course in the span of an hour. It took the grounds crew about an hour-and-a-half to get 18 greens, 18 fairways and 78 bunkers back into playable condition.
Fans waited out the storm in the air-conditioned John Deere Family Zone between the ninth fairway and the seventh tee, the concession tent on Pork Chop Hill, the nearby veranda bar and the various corporate skyboxes around the course.
The souvenir tent was crammed with bodies. We can only imagine how many black Nike umbrellas (only $36) and reusable, recyclable, PVC-free, plastic ponchos (a bargain at $8) they must have sold.
When play resumed at 1:11 p.m., such local favorites as Stricker and Zach Johnson had good-sized crowds following them, just as they always do.
A large throng clustered around the first tee to watch Derek Fathauer, Jason Bohn and Dominic Bozzelli tee off, and there was a collective giggle when the announcer told them it was the 10:40 a.m. pairing.
The fans came back out of the 18th green skyboxes and cheered on golfers some of them had never heard of as they passed through.
"I was impressed at how loud it got over there," said Marianne Taylor, who sat just across the fairway.
Obviously, there were fewer people on the course when play resumed the second time at 7:15 p.m. We counted 20 diehards at the 18th green.
But Walt and Suzie Haltli still were there. Still in the same spot. Still applauding politely for every golfer. Still intent on getting their money’s worth?
"Actually, we got free tickets," Suzie said. "As we were getting on the shuttle to come over here, someone gave them to us."