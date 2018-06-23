David Johnson didn’t spend a lot of time gabbing with the media Saturday.
In fact, his interview with reporters lasted exactly 1 minute, 45 seconds.
We didn’t even get to ask about the wrist injury that shortened his 2017 season with the Arizona Cardinals or his ongoing discussions about a contract extension with the team.
Before those questions could be asked, the former Clinton High School and University of Northern Iowa star went off to spend quality time with about 250 children ages 6 to 16 who turned out for the David Johnson Youth Football Camp on the stadium turf in Clinton.
As Johnson noted before being whisked away by camp organizers, that was his primary reason for coming back to the old hometown.
"The camp is the biggest thing," Johnson said. "Just hanging out with these kids, letting them know that this is where I grew up, this is where I started to love football. That’s the biggest thing for me."
It was Johnson’s first time back in Clinton since July 2016, when he did a large meet and greet in the school gym following his first season in the NFL.
He admitted he wouldn’t mind coming back to the old hometown more often, but he doesn’t have a lot of reason to do so anymore.
"It’s just hard," he said. "A lot of my family members have moved out, and I’m so busy during the off-season with work and working out and stuff."
His return this time drew a crowd. The camp sold out within a few hours. Dan Everett, who coordinated the event through his company, Everett Sports Marketing, said it’s one of the fastest sellouts of all the camps he has produced through the years.
It’s actually the third camp Johnson has done. He hosted one in Cedar Falls in 2016 and one in Phoenix last year.
This one was special because it was in his hometown, although it drew kids from more than just Clinton. Waiting in line to sign in at 8 a.m. were youngsters wearing shirts that said Sabers, Steamers, Northeast Rebels and Camanche.
Shelly Baumgartner brought her son, Vicente Quiroz, all the way down from their home in Waukon, Iowa, for the camp.
"We drove three hours to get here," said Baumgartner, one of dozens of people who came wearing No. 31 Arizona Cardinals jerseys. "It was worth it. We’re big David Johnson fans and (UNI) Panther fans, too."
One of the things that made the camp so attractive was the price: The $20 entry fee barely covered the cost of the T-shirt that each kid received.
"That’s one of the things I wanted to do was make it affordable for everyone to come out, to have the kids come out and not worry about the pricing of it," Johnson said.
Everett said Johnson did the camp mostly because of his love for Clinton High School, not to turn any sort of profit.
"This is coming out of his pocket," Everett said. "The coaches (who helped work with kids) are getting paid. I’m getting paid. The only one not getting paid is David."
Johnson said it was just great to be back on the field where his trek to stardom began, where he ran for 39 touchdowns as a senior in high school in 2009. He then broke more records at Northern Iowa before being selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft.
He flashed his potential by rushing for 581 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season, then fulfilled all of that potential by leading the NFL with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and scoring 20 touchdowns in 2016.
A broken wrist in the first game last season sidelined him for the rest of the year, but he is healthy now and ready to go.
The only issue is his contract. He is scheduled to make $1.88 million in the final year of the pact this fall, but he is trying to renegotiate and recently skipped the Cardinals’ first mandatory minicamp of the off-season.
It would have been nice to ask about that, but that wasn’t the point of Saturday’s visit.
"The big thing is hanging out with the kids, having fun with the kids, letting them know that I’m from Clinton, proud of Clinton, proud of where I grew up," Johnson said. "Really the biggest thing is just teaching them a little bit about football."