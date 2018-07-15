When Michael Kim first enrolled at the University of California about seven years ago, no one would have pegged him as a future PGA Tour champion.
Well, almost no one.
He weighed 120 pounds and wasn’t heavily recruited despite having had a solid junior career and a great run at Torrey Pines High School near San Diego.
“There were a lot of coaches that took a look at Michael and said ‘That guy’s never going to hit the ball out of his shadow,’’’ Cal coach Steve Desimone said.
But Desimone saw other things: An almost impeccable swing that has required very little tweaking. A superb short game. A laser-like putting stroke. And an ability to let adversity slide off his back like droplets of sweat.
“There was no question where his destiny was,’’ Desimone said. “I told him that at the end of his freshman year, that he could play on the PGA Tour and that his best times were ahead of him. He asked me ‘Coach, do you really think that?’ I said ‘Heck yes, Michael, no doubt.’’’
Destiny finally arrived at about 5 p.m. Sunday when Kim finished off a romp to victory in the John Deere Classic.
He conquered TPC Deere Run more thoroughly than such stalwarts as Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson ever have.
His 27-under 257 broke Stricker’s 72-hole scoring record. His 8-stoke margin of victory is the best in the 48-year history of the Quad-Cities pro golf tournament.
Steve Desimone watched the whole thing from an easy chair in Orinda, California, with a satisfied smile and a knowing nod.
“Michael just turned 25 (on Saturday, actually),’’ Desimone said. “He’s still learning the game and growing into his body … There’s nothing that’s going on right now that surprises me or anybody else that’s close to our program.’’
Kim’s journey began in Seoul, South Korea, where he was born, but he moved with his family to southern California at a very early age. He took up golf at the age of 8, inspired as so many other kids were by the exploits of Tiger Woods. He obviously dreamed then of winning PGA Tour events.
"As a kid, you don't really know then how hard that is or how much work that takes,'' he said.
He grew up playing famed Torrey Pines Golf Club and was part of a powerhouse high school program.
His only real flaw was a lack of driving distance and when he got to Cal, that began to change.
“I’ve been coaching for a long time and you can see how much kids change, especially between their freshman and sophomore years,’’ Desimone said. “They seem to add 10 to 20 yards of distance. They get that freshman 15 to 20 pounds and all of a sudden they start hitting the ball a lot different than they did before. We saw that in Michael.’’
Kim, who now carries 165 pounds on his 5-foot-11 frame, actually added about 30 yards of driving distance at Cal.
He became good enough that he won the Haskins Award — the golf equivalent of the Heisman Trophy — as a sophomore in 2013 and also finished tied for 17th in the U.S. Open as a 19-year-old amateur that year. That was enough to convince him to turn pro.
He has managed to hold onto his PGA Tour card since coming onto the circuit in 2016, but he’d never been very close to winning a tournament until now.
Desimone said it just took Kim a few years to figure things out.
“He’s gone through the same process as a lot of young players,’’ he said. “First of all, he’s made the decision to go, how is this going to work out? Then No. 2, once he finds out he’s good enough to play at that level, then he’s asking himself ‘Do I really belong here?’
“Sometimes it takes a little bit of time to get comfortable out there and know where you fit.’’
But still, this is a guy who was No. 473 in the World Golf Rankings coming into this week, No. 161 in Fed Ex Cup points. He had made the cut in only 8 of 21 PGA Tour events this season. He tied for 71st in the John Deere Classic last year.
He had 187 birdies in 21 PGA Tour events this season. Who expected him to stack up 30 of them in one tournament?
Remarkably, there were a lot of people at Deere Run on Sunday who weren’t all that shocked.
“He doesn’t hit it super far but he keeps it in front of him and hits a lot of quality iron shots and makes his putts so this course is perfect for him,’’ said fellow pro Patrick Rodgers, who played for Stanford during the years Kim was at Cal.
“He’s a great kid. I know he’s had a tough year so far, but I think he’s making some really positive changes from what I understand and obviously it’s paying off this week.’’
Long-time JDC favorite Zach Johnson has the same management team and same physio/chiropractor as Kim, and has become something of a mentor to the kid. He wasn’t shocked either.
“He’s had some struggles and shouldn’t because he’s really, really, really, really, really good,’’ Johnson said. “I’ve played him in practice rounds. What you’re seeing is just everything culminating for the better.’’
When Kim finally got into position to win, nothing was going to stop him.
After finishing the third round with five birdies in six holes he birdied the first three holes Sunday and once led by as much as nine strokes.
Nerves never came into play, but Kim apparently isn’t a guy who gets all that nervous anyway.
“He’s very unflappable …’’ Desimone said. “He does a very good job because he knows he’s a medium hitter, he takes his time, is very analytical with how he plays. He knows how to play the game. You can’t help but like what you see.’’
If this weekend is any indication, we’re going to see a lot more of him in the years to come.