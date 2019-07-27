I watched the 2015 movie Concussion again last week.
It’s a frightening film that details the impact that repeated head injuries and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) has had on some former NFL players. Every time I see it, I come away marveling that it hasn't discouraged more people from letting their kids play football.
It makes it all the more amazing when you hear that more and more colleges are adding football to their sports programs.
At least four colleges have added football every year since 2007, and there are now an all-time high of 775 programs nationwide, according to the National Football Foundation.
Clarke University in Dubuque is among those adding football this year, along with Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire, St. Thomas University in Florida and Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia.
Seven more schools are scheduled to add the sport in coming years. That includes Judson University in Elgin, Illinois, which is slated to join St. Ambrose University in the Mid-States Football Association in 2021.
Why are so many colleges embracing football? No one will come right out and say it, but it’s widely considered to be an enrollment magnet. It’s the same reason so many colleges initiate programs in things like lacrosse and esports these days.
"No other sport contributes more to the vibrancy of a college campus than football," NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a recent news release. "University and college presidents clearly see the value of having programs on their campuses, and we applaud them for understanding the role football can play in the educational experience of all their students."
***
The grandkids came to visit last week, and on Saturday night we took them out to catch a River Bandits game at Modern Woodmen Park.
As we pulled into the parking lot, 5-year-old Serena spotted the Ferris wheel behind the left-field fence and the carousel in the left-field corner.
"Are we at Disney World?" she asked.
Well, yeah, sort of.
She and her little brother, Cooper, only rode the carousel six times each. One spin on the Ferris wheel was enough.
***
Anyone notice how many infielders on this year’s American League All-Star team were former players or prospects from the Cubs’ farm system? There was D.J. LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Dan Vogelbach and Tommy La Stella.
What’s sad is how little the Cubs have to show for the trades in which they parted with all those players.
They did get two pitchers who played key roles in helping them win the world championship in 2016. Torres was used to acquire Aroldis Chapman, who has since gone back to the Yankees and was also an AL All-Star this season. Vogelbach was sent to the Mariners in exchange for Mike Montgomery, who the Cubs traded to Kansas City recently.
But the Cubs traded LeMahieu, a .302 career hitter, to Colorado following the 2011 season along with Tyler Colvin in exchange for Ian Stewart and Casey Weathers. Stewart batted .201 in 55 games for the Cubs before being released. Weathers never reached the major leagues.
Last November they traded La Stella to the Angels for Conor Lillis-White, a 27-year-old left-handed reliever who never has pitched in the majors and hasn’t pitched anywhere this season. Meanwhile, La Stella has clubbed a career-high 16 home runs.
***
Sports Illustrated recently came out with its list of the top 100 college football players for the coming season. As far as we can tell, Iowa is the only program with both of its starting offensive tackles on the list. Alaric Jackson is No. 65 and Tristan Wirfs No. 91.
Hawkeye defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa is No. 14, which is pretty good for a guy who never has started a game in his college career.
***
It’s great to finally have Portillo’s in the Quad-Cities and you have to love the added touch that lets you know you’re in Iowa and not just one of the Chicago area outlets of the ultra-popular Italian beef chain.
On one wall is a giant mural of the Field of Dreams that shows 10 Black Sox players coming out of the cornfield.
One small historical inaccuracy: Only eight Chicago White Sox players were kicked out of baseball for their involvement in fixing the 1919 World Series. There's 10 in the mural.