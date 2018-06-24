D.J. Carton and Patrick McCaffery have gotten to know each other pretty well over the past few weeks.
Make that very well. They were together at the trials for the U.S. 18-under basketball team and at the NBA 100 camp. They talk to one another nearly every day.
“We’ve gotten to be really good friends,’’ McCaffery said. “We’ve been with each other almost nonstop for the past couple of weeks at different events and we were roommates and stuff. We’ve developed a pretty good bond.’’
And Saturday afternoon the two best high school basketball players in the state of Iowa — there really isn’t even much debate about that — got a chance to play against one another when Bettendorf faced Iowa City West in the semifinals of the Justin Sharp Shootout at Rock Island High School.
Both teams were playing without a few of their regulars, but the two marquee stars were there. They put on a show.
McCaffery poured in 28 points on a blend of 3-pointers, drives to the hoop and free throws.
Carton only had 19 points and he did not make a perimeter shot, but he was unstoppable taking the ball to the basket during a decisive stretch of the first half in which Bettendorf opened a double-digit lead. When he pilfered a pass and went in for a resounding dunk, the Bulldogs led 18-6.
Despite some late heroics by McCaffery, Bettendorf held on for a surprising 60-55 win.
“It was good,’’ Carton said. “I wanted the job of guarding Pat. I know how special a player he is and it’s always fun to get a chance to guard someone like that. I’ve become really close to him lately. We’ve had fun on the court and we’ll continue to stay in touch and be good friends.’’
Both players showed their versatility by defending one another during stretches of the game. Carton is an electrifyingly quick 6-foot-2 point guard and McCaffery is a slippery 6-9 forward who weighs only 173 pounds, but it actually was a good matchup.
There was one scary moment with a minute, 39 seconds remaining in the game. Carton reached back to try to catch a deflected pass near midcourt, twisted his right knee awkwardly and ended up writhing on the court.
A silence fell over the gym as he was helped to the bench and checked out by a trainer. He ended up coming back onto the court less than a minute later and finished out the game.
“I’ve had that knee problem for like two months now,’’ Carton said. “It’s like a really sharp pain in my knee. I’m going to have it checked out after this and see what’s wrong.’’
Both Carton and McCaffery said they figure they’ll need to play a different role for their respective high school teams next winter.
Carton thinks he will have a stronger supporting cast than many people expect and he wants to focus more on getting teammates involved rather than trying to do everything himself.
McCaffery feels he needs to go in the other direction and take on a larger role.
“I’m working towards having the ball in my hands more,’’ he said. “My game up until this past high school season focused on just being smart and playing a role and just being the best role player I can be and just take advantage of whatever opportunities I get … I’m going to need to try to get more shots up and be more aggressive than I have been.’’
The two players also are in vastly different situations from a recruiting standpoint.
McCaffery long ago committed to Iowa, where his father is the head coach. Because of that, very few other schools even tried to recruit him.
Carton’s college decision remains wide open. He has announced a final list of Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Marquette and Xavier. But he has had a breakout spring and summer that has elevated him on the national recruiting lists. There is talk that some of the country's elite programs may get involved, which could complicate the situation even more.
His buddy, McCaffery, has spent a considerable amount of time and energy trying to persuade him to become a Hawkeye.
“He used to. Lately he hasn’t really pressed me,’’ Carton said. “Since we’ve become so close he knows I’m going to make my decision based on my best interests. He definitely respects it and knows I’ll always keep Iowa in the back of my head.’’
McCaffery admitted he has backed off a little bit on his sales pitch.
For now anyway.
“He’s got a lot of great options,’’ the Iowa City West star said. “Whatever happens happens.’’