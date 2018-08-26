It’s not as though Andy Yohe had anything more to prove in terms of his courage and intestinal fortitude.
He didn’t.
But just in case there was any doubt, the Bettendorf resident joined about 75 other celebrities, community leaders and ordinary folks Saturday in an event called Over the Edge. They succeeded in raising more than $150,000 in donations and pledges for Big Brothers Big Sisters by rappelling 140 feet down the north side of Davenport’s Black Hawk Hotel.
All of those people — including former NFL linebacker Pat Angerer and 90-year-old Salvador Lopez — obviously showed a considerable amount of gumption to do what they did.
But we’re pretty sure Yohe was the only double amputee among them.
Rappelling requires a certain amount of coordination between the legs and the rest of the body, and it couldn’t have been easy to do that on a pair of prosthetics.
“It definitely made it a little bit tougher,’’ Yohe admitted. “But you can do anything you want to if you put your mind to it.’’
Yohe, who turned 40 about a month ago, proved that a long time ago.
He lost both his legs at the age of 16 when he attempted to jump onto a moving train and ended up being sucked under the train. It’s the sort of thing that would have ruined most people’s lives.
Yohe didn’t let it stop him. He had played competitive roller hockey as a kid and he became involved in the sport of sled hockey. He ended up helping the United States team to a bronze medal in the 2006 Paralympics and gold medals in 2010 and 2014. He served as the captain of both gold-medal teams.
Of course, none of that prepared him for what he experienced as he sat perched on the roof of an 11-story building Saturday afternoon.
“That first time when you start leaning over the edge and trusting that harness is definitely the worst part,’’ Yohe said. “After that, it’s all about just having fun.’’
With Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’’ blaring from loud speakers, Yohe began the long trek down the side of the Black Hawk. A few of the participants Saturday reached the ground in little more than a minute, but it took Yohe about three minutes to even get halfway.
Did we mention that he had never rappelled before? Never even practiced. Never even tried on a harness.
“Zero,’’ he said. “There’s not a lot of places you’re going to rappel around the Quad-Cities. That’s the first time I’ve ever rappelled for sure.’’
After awhile, he began to get the hang of what he was doing and he zoomed through the last few stories. He reached the ground and broke into a wide smile that was probably one third relief and two thirds pure joy.
“It was super fun,’’ he said. “I had a great time.’’
He got a big hug from Kendra Mulcahy, who came down the side of the building on the rope next to him, then hugged his wife Katie, 8-year-old daughter Abby and 4-year-old son Levi along with a legion of other family members and friends.
He said he thought the two kids probably enjoyed watching Dad maneuver himself down the side of a tall building.
“It’s always good to show them that you can get out and do different stuff, test the limits a little bit,’’ he said.
Yohe, who now works as a real estate agent for Ruhl & Ruhl, said he has no real connection to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“It’s just an organization that I’m passionate about,’’ he said. “I think it’s great for the community so if I’m going to put my time and energy into something, I’d like it to be the youth of the Quad-Cities.’’