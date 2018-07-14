In another year at another time, Bill Rodgers might have been looking at running the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in 51 minutes.
The most revered marathoner in U.S. distance running history just turned 70 in December, and that’s the Bix 7 course record for runners 70 and over — 51 flat by Warren Bystedt back in 2000.
Rodgers already holds the course record for runners in the 45-49 and 50-54 age groups, but this time he figures he’ll be lucky just to get up and down the grueling, undulating hills of the Bix in one piece.
"I’m running, but I’m not running very fast," Rodgers said. "Hopefully, I can keep myself together for the Bix."
Rodgers admits that running an estimated 200,000 miles over the past seven decades has taken its toll. He hasn’t approached the 51-minute mark in the Bix 7 since 2009, and he’s been in the 55-56-minute range each of the past five years.
This year, he has been plagued by an Achilles injury that has limited him to just a handful of races.
But he wouldn’t miss the Bix 7.
In 1984, he had such a serious case of the flu that doctors advised him not to even get on an airplane. He came and ran the Bix anyway. In 2010, he was battling prostate cancer. He still came to the Bix.
He will be running the race for the 39th consecutive year, by far the most he has done any race.
But he cautioned that what he will be doing may not qualify as running, at least not by the standards of a man who has won 22 marathons and hundreds of road races.
Early in the year, Rodgers was doing most of his running in swimming pools just to limit the wear and tear on his legs.
"That’s the interesting challenge for us older runners …," he said. "You have to adapt and do more cross training, like swimming or cycling. The other runners do it, too, but for older runners it’s really a prerequisite.
"I’m one of these runners who is just a runner. It’s hard for me to change. I look and it’s a beautiful day out, I want to go running, not go to the pool."
He ran his first race of the year on Feb. 4 at the Runner’s Den Pancake Run in Phoenix. It’s a race Rodgers once did very well in, and he was invited back for the 40th anniversary.
"I ran the 10k, and I dragged in," he said. "That was Feb. 4, and I didn’t run another race the rest of February. I really couldn’t."
He didn’t run a race in March either. He got back out there a little bit in April and May. Then he went to the Shelter Island 10k on Long Island — one of his favorite races — on June 16 and couldn’t even do it because of a strained hamstring.
"It was like ‘You’ve got to back off, you’ve got to back off,’" he said. "So I haven’t really run a good race this year. It’s my worst year in 15 years. I hadn’t been injured in 15 years, 16 years, and now this thing has knocked me back so I couldn’t train, I couldn’t race."
But he has vowed to be ready for the Bix 7, even if he has to do the two-mile Quick Bix with his older brother Charlie.
"I know I can do (the seven-mile race)," he said. "I ran eight miles yesterday but my hamstring did tighten up on me. I’m pushing. I’m going to try to do it."
Charlie, who also comes to the Bix almost every year and has become a visible figure because of his distinctive facial hair, also has been hobbled.
"He was training well and even thinking of doing the Bix 7-miler, but three weeks ago he got hit by gout," Bill Rodgers said. "But he’ll be OK for the Quick Bix. Maybe we’ll do it together instead of going the full seven."
Knowing Rodgers, he will do the full seven. The competitor in him won’t allow him to do anything less.
"I still have it in my mind to race …," he admitted. "You keep learning the sport even more as you age, about knowing how to rest more and all that sort of thing.
"I still feel lucky to be a runner, no matter what," he added. "I’ve got to get ready for the hills of Bix."