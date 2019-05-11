When Roger Bannister became the first man to run a mile in less than four minutes in 1954, it made headlines around the world.
It commanded an 8-column headline at the top of the May 7, 1954, Davenport Morning Democrat: "Oxford Student Bannister Snaps 4-Minute Mile Barrier." There also were two sidebar stories about Bannister’s feat on the page.
I’m betting that when Eliud Kipchoge or someone else does what we think they’re going to do sometime in the next year or so, it will barely be mentioned in some sports pages.
But it should be. It may be an even more astonishing feat than what Bannister did 65 years ago last week.
Kipchoge is determined to be the first human ever to run a marathon in less than two hours.
The 34-year-old native of Kenya set a new world record by doing the 26.2-mile race in 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds last fall in Berlin. He has won eight major marathons in the past five years and won an Olympic gold medal in the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.
But he’d like to leave a truly lasting mark on his sport, just as Bannister did.
He is receiving help from British billionaire Jim Radcliffe, whose motivation seems to be … well, it’s really not clear what his angle is. But he is lending moral support and presumably financial backing to Kipchoge as he takes his shot at history.
The marathon world record has gradually been lowered by about five minutes over the past 30 years, usually in increments of 30 or 40 seconds. But Kipchoge lopped 1:18 off Dennis Kimetto’s 2014 record in Berlin and if anyone can slice another 1:39, it’s probably going to be him.
Think about what this entails. Bannister and the estimated 1,400 men who have run 4-minute miles since 1954 needed to run at a speed of 15 miles per hour for a single mile.
To run a sub-2-hour marathon, you’re going to need to maintain a speed of more than 13 mph for more than 26 miles.
I have a rapidly declining 11-year-old minivan that might not be able to do that.
To think that a human being could do it is downright mind-boggling.
It’s a big deal to be among the 60 players invited to the NBA’s pre-draft combine, which starts Tuesday in Chicago.
Former Rockridge High School star Ethan Happ, Iowa’s Tyler Cook and Iowa State’s Marial Shayok and Lindell Wigginton didn’t make the list.
However, all of them were invited to the NBA’s G League Elite Camp, which precedes the combine. Better than no invite at all, I guess.
The spring issue of Baseball Research Journal, a publication of the Society for American Baseball Research, has an story on all the players ages 16 and younger who have appeared in the major leagues.
Yes, that’s right, we said 16 and younger. Believe it or not, there have been 15 such players.
Many know that Joe Nuxhall became the youngest player ever to play in the majors when he pitched for the Cincinnati Reds at the age of 15 years, 316 days in 1944. But even some of us who have spent much of our lives studying the sport didn’t know there had been that many 16-year-olds.
Eight of them played before 1900 and four played during World War II, when players were in short supply. Very few lasted more than a few games.
The last 16-year-old was pitcher Jim Derrington, who was the starting (and losing) pitcher for the White Sox in the final game of the 1956 season, then pitched 37 innings as a 17-year-old in 1957. He finished his career 0-2 with a 5.26 earned-run average with 17 strikeouts and 35 walks.
He never pitched in the majors again. Washed up at 17.
Toyota is best known for making cars but the company also has come out with a robot that — are you ready for this? — plays basketball.
The 6-foot-10 model, named Cue 3, really should be called Stretch 4 because it’s very adept at shooting 3-point field goals. It recently made five of eight 3-pointers in a public demonstration, and the manufacturers were disappointed because Cue 3 typically hits a higher percentage. It’s also a very good free throw shooter.
Of course, Cue 3 can’t jump, can’t dunk and can’t play a lick of defense.
(The cruel among you can insert your own punch line about how Fran McCaffery is about to sign this thing to a letter of intent.)
My question regarding Cue 3: Why? How is this technology going to change the world?
It isn’t. According to wire reports, Toyota developed Cue 3 pretty much to boost morale among its engineers and to spark their imaginations. In other words, it’s a toy with no real practical usage.
Can’t make this stuff up: White House officials sent out an announcement Thursday indicating that the "Boston Red Socks" would be visiting with president Donald Trump.
They caught the mistake, however, and sent out another email shortly thereafter, reminding people that the "World Cup Series" champions would be there.