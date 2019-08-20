I don’t know why it didn’t occur to me before but it suddenly struck me early Sunday afternoon.
I was sitting there waiting to watch Rock Island’s Madison Keys take on Svetlana Kuznetsova in the championship match of the Western and Southern Open and I was tuned in to the correct channel, ESPN2.
Before the tennis came on, they were showing the championship game of the Junior League World Series from Taylor, Michigan. Puerto Rico vs. California. As I struggled to stay awake, they went to a rain delay so I began surfing around the dial to see what else was on.
That’s when it hit me. There is way too much sports on television these days. Way, way, way too much.
It’s unbelievable the sort of stuff the networks will show. I’m a sports nut from way back, but this has really gotten out of hand.
Here is a sampling of what I could have watched in the 12:30 p.m. time slot on Sunday: The Western and Southern Open doubles championship (the only time I watch tennis is if Keys is playing), the early part of the final round of the BMW Championship, an MLB game between the Dodgers and Braves, MLB Tonight, a rerun of the Chiefs-Steelers NFL exhibition game from the previous day, a rerun of the 1980 NHL All-Star game, a rerun of a 1976 NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Buffalo Braves (now the Los Angeles Clippers), a Bundesliga soccer game between Berlin and Leipzig, highlights of the weekend from the Premier League (it’s soccer so a half hour show is more than enough), an NWSL soccer game between the Seattle Reign and Sky Blue, that Junior League (ages 12-14) World Series game, a Little League World Series game between Mexico and Japan, a game in the American Legion World Series, the FINA World Aquatics Championships, Saratoga Live, a look back at the 2013 Michigan-Penn State football game, a rerun of the 1995 Tennessee-Florida football game (I watched a little bit of this to refresh my memory of what Peyton Manning looked like in college) and Roger Raglin Outdoors.
Had I tuned in at other times of the day, I could have watched bowling, bull riding, drag racing, beach volleyball, lacrosse, motocross and assorted other things.
Bear in mind, that’s just with a basic DirecTV package. If I had an expanded package, I could have watched the Orange-White intrasquad scrimmage of the Texas volleyball team on the Longhorn Network.
Look at all the sports-related networks we have now. In addition to the four major networks, which show a ton of sports, we have ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, FS1, FS2, NBCSN (and all of its regional channels), CBSSN, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA Network, NHL Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, Olympic Channel, Sportsman Channel, Pursuit Channel, TVG (horse racing) and so on.
I found TV listings for at least six different soccer leagues and six different golf organizations in the past week.
ESPNU this week is televising events from the Aurora Games. Ever heard of the Aurora Games? Me neither. But it’s on TV.
ESPN and its family of channels have been televising poker and hot-dog eating contests for years … for those who consider those things to actually qualify as sports.
Who is watching all this stuff? What kind of ratings could they possibly be getting? How do they find sponsors? What am I missing? What are those sponsors missing?
Apparently, a lot of people are watching some of this stuff.
According to sportstvratings.com, from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, viewers spent 224.5 billion minutes watching live sports events on ESPN. And it wasn’t even No. 1 on the list. Fox and CBS had even more sports viewers during that time period.
Even the Golf Channel, which was ninth on the list, had 30.1 billion minutes of viewership over the span of a year.
And that’s just for live events. That doesn’t include all the reruns and recap shows.
Remember the old days when people actually went outside and participated in sports on a late-summer Sunday afternoon?
Now they are sitting there riveted to the FIM Motocross race from Imola, Italy, or the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour event in Columbus, Ohio, or the Junior League World Series from Taylor, Michigan.
Or Peyton Manning reruns from 24 years ago.