COMETS AT A GLANCE

COACH: Ruben Galvan, 20th season

2018 RECORD: 26-11, 7-4 RVC South

FAST FACT: The Comets return the two most efficient attackers in the conference in Martha Pace (.433) and Macy Daufeldt (.424).

KEY RETURNERS: Martha Pace, OH, jr.; Macy Daufeldt, OH, so.; Morgan Peterson, S, sr.; Madison McIntosh, OH, sr.; Averi Goodale, MH, jr.; Karsyn Ruess, DS, sr.

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Isabel Morrison, MH, jr.; Brooklyn Busees, OH, fr.; Mylei Henderson, OH, so.; Monica Morales, libero, fr.; Rylee Goodale, DS, fr.

2019 SCHEDULE

(All start times 7:15 p.m. unless noted)

Aug. 31 – Grinnell tournament, 9 a.m.

Sept. 5 – vs. West Branch

Sept. 7 – at Muscatine tournament, 9 a.m.

Sept. 17 – at Wilton

Sept. 19 – at Tipton

Sept. 24 – vs. Durant

Sept. 26 – vs. Bellevue

Sept. 28 -- Mid-Prairie tournament, 9 a.m.

Sept. 28 – at Mid-Prairie

Oct. 1 – at Regina

Oct. 3 – vs. Mid-Prairie

Oct. 5 – Western Dubuque tournament, 9 a.m.

Oct. 10 – at North Cedar, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 12 – Cedar Rapids Jefferson tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 15 – RVC tournament, 5 p.m.

Oct. 17 – RVC tournament, 5 p.m.