Sifting through boxes of programs and rosters, thousands of play-by-play scribbles and statistical sheets I compiled from the past 11 years recently, I stumbled across a typed letter.

It was dated March 20, 1995.

A junior at Muscatine High School, I wrote a one-page letter to former Quad-City Times sports columnist/reporter Don Doxsie inquiring about the profession for a journalism class project.

Some of my questions ...

What is a good college for pursuing journalism? What is the key in coming up with fresh story ideas? How much travel is involved? What’s the biggest difference in covering high school sports versus college or pro? How much money do journalists make?

Move ahead 17 years — a college degree and four newspaper stops later — I was hired by Doxsie and former executive editor Jan Touney to join the Quad-City Times staff as a high school sports reporter.

For someone who delivered this paper as a young boy and read about every inch of the sports section each morning in the school library, it was a dream to work here for 11 years, including the last six as sports editor.

But after more than 3,200 bylines, countless all-nighters and racking up almost 200,000 miles on U.S. Highway 61 from the office to my Muscatine home, I’m leaving the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. The Iowa coed state track and field meet that concluded Saturday was my final assignment.

It was a difficult decision, one that has weighed on me for months.

There are many things about this that I’m going to miss — the interactions with athletes, coaches and administrators, the relationships formed with colleagues and co-workers, the rush of adrenaline you get when you have 20 minutes to file a story after a Friday night football game or staying up until the wee hours of the morning to finish a feature piece.

The Salute to Sports programs we've put on to highlight high school student-athletes, teams and Hall of Famers have been among my favorite nights.

I still believe in local journalism. I still believe in the people who work at the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.

Print journalism is the only real job I’ve ever known — 23 years with stops at Creston, Mason City, Waterloo, Muscatine and here. When I started here in June 2012, I envisioned working here until retirement or I was shown the door.

The demands of this job, though, have increased.

Our full-time sports staff of four (five when fully staffed) is putting out three daily newspapers — Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal. When I started here, those three publications had a combined 16 full-time employees in sports.

And the number of things to cover has not diminished with high schools, multiple colleges and minor-league teams, a PGA Tour event, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and other events that pop up throughout the calendar year.

Plus, there are a lot of events and human-interest stories taking place in our community we unfortunately don’t have the manpower to tackle.

I get it. It isn’t just the news industry that has been impacted. Doing more with less is happening in many professions.

The daily grind wasn’t so bad in my 20s and 30s. But as I approach 45, it is not only time to schedule my first colonoscopy, it is time to find some work-life balance.

This profession has been too rewarding to completely remove myself from it. Freelancing is a possibility, maybe even here, but it is time to reflect, reset and learn new skills.

I have nothing lined up yet, which is a bit unsettling. It’ll be strange waking up Monday and realizing there is no sports section to assemble, no game to cover, no meeting to attend or no interviews to conduct.

Since I posted the news about my departure several weeks ago on social media, the heartfelt messages and well-wishes have been overwhelming. It has brought me to tears on a couple occasions.

Sincerely, thanks to each of you. Time is our most precious commodity, so whether you liked or disliked what was written, I’m appreciative you followed along on our digital platform or in the print product.

In this business, we're taught to root for stories, not specific teams or athletes.

And since coming here in June 2012, I’ve been blessed to witness a myriad of memorable moments:

-- The Assumption girls had never won a track and field state title before 2013. Then, without its own facility at the time, it became a juggernaut under coach Tim O’Neill with five consecutive championships.

-- Bettendorf had a roster chock full of Division I recruits in winning back-to-back state volleyball titles.

-- Assumption girls’ soccer was in a league of its own with nine state championships in an 11-year span.

-- Jordan Spieth holed a bunker shot on the 18th hole and prevailed at the John Deere Classic as a 19-year-old in 2013, the first teenager to win on the PGA Tour since 1931. Then he won again at TPC Deere Run two years later.

-- Pleasant Valley collected a girls’ state track and field title in 2014, but had it revoked a couple months later for having an ineligible athlete. The Spartans showed tremendous grace throughout the ordeal and were rewarded a year later with a state championship and what was then a class-record 99 points.

-- Conference rivals North Scott and PV played for a state boys’ basketball title in Des Moines in 2015. The Lancers pulled it out 44-36 to win the school’s first title in boys’ athletics since indoor track in 1962.

-- Davenport North earned its first trip to the state tournament in girls’ basketball with a second-half rally against Cedar Rapids Kennedy in 2016. “I started crying,” all-stater Jinaya Houston said. “This is the biggest thing that's ever happened to us.”

-- With six-tenths of a second remaining and down two, North Scott's Trent Allard threw a baseball pass about three-quarters of the court to Ty Anderson. He caught, turned and buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Lancers to the state tournament.

-- Behind 20 strikeouts from Nicole Timmons, Assumption beat Albia for its first state softball crown in 2017 … a game that ended at 1:23 a.m. because of a lengthy weather delay and extra-inning affair earlier in the day. I remember filing my story from a McDonald’s in Fort Dodge around 3:15 a.m. and pulling into my driveway at 7 a.m.

-- About a week later, Assumption became the first Iowa baseball program to win 10 summer state titles behind the arm of southpaw Trenton Wallace. Then it won an 11th and Hall of Fame coach Billy Argo decided to ride off into the sunset.

-- Who can forget the summer of 2018? Five of the nine state softball champions in Iowa and Illinois were in a 45-mile radius from the Quad Cities with Louisa-Muscatine (2A), Assumption (3A) and Pleasant Valley (5A) in Iowa along with Rockridge (2A) and Rock Island (4A) in Illinois.

-- With limited fans because of COVID-19 precautions, North Scott intercepted seven passes and routed Harlan 30-6 in the UNI-Dome in 2020 for its first state football title. It was the only football team from the Iowa Q-C to capture a championship in my time here.

-- Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit, Davenport's Tateum and Sydney Park and PV's Chloe Clemons were among the trailblazers in helping girls’ wrestling become a sanctioned sport in Iowa.

-- Davenport West, starved for football success the past two decades, had a major breakthrough last fall with seven wins and a playoff appearance.

-- PV has become a powerhouse in about every sport. The Spartans have won state titles in 10 different sports in the last 11 years — volleyball, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls tennis, girls track and field, baseball and softball. They've been close in several others.

I also had a front-row seat to individual greatness:

-- Assumption's Rose Ripslinger was Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year in soccer four consecutive years.

-- Bettendorf’s Fredy Stroker had the most lethal cradle I ever saw for a high school wrestler. It led to three state titles, 138 pins and 196 high school wins.

-- Joy Ripslinger pulled off an unprecedented slam at the state track meet in 2017, winning titles in the 400, 800, 1,500 and 3,000 in approximately a 48-hour window for the Knights.

-- Joe Wieskamp carried Muscatine to the boys’ basketball state tournament. In a prep career that featured a Class 4A-best 2,376 points, nothing topped the February night in 2018 when he outscored Bettendorf 54-50.

-- Assumption’s Julien Broderson finished his wrestling career with three state championships and a 112-match win streak. He didn’t allow a takedown or reversal his entire senior season.

-- Bettendorf’s Charlie Bunn won eight state championships and earned All-American status in all eight events at the 2019 and 2020 boys’ state swim meets.

-- Calamus-Wheatland’s Cole Moeller, not even 6-foot and about 125 pounds, cleared 6-9 to record the school’s first state high jump championship in 2015. He went on to win two more titles.

-- Bettendorf’s Darien Porter ran an Iowa all-time best of 46.99 seconds in the 400 at his senior state meet.

-- The exploits of the King sisters at Assumption and the Spelhaug sisters at PV.

-- The soft hands and court awareness of PV setter Kora Ruff was a sight to see. She distributed more assists (3,262) than any player in Quad-Cities history.

-- Bettendorf's D.J. Carton became a prized college basketball recruit.

-- The emotion Cal-Wheat distance standout Noelle Steines displayed after winning a state cross country title last fall despite missing much of the season with a dislocated kneecap.

-- How Durant's Nolan DeLong is navigating six varsity sports in his senior year. Central DeWitt's Ashli Bossom also is on her way to being a six-sport varsity athlete this year.

-- We’ve also had Gatorade Player of the Year recipients, Mr. or Ms. Basketball winners, All-Americans and countless other state champions.

But more than championship moments and individual accolades, it was some of the human-interest stories that resonate the most with me:

-- Remember Hugo? The German shepherd became the first service dog to run a cross country meet in Iowa in 2015. Hugo accompanied Davenport West’s Tyler Gerdts, who had autism, to school, practice and meets.

-- Alphonso Soko left his homeland in Liberia to conquer challenges in America and become a football star at Muscatine.

-- Less than 15 minutes after being at the federal building in downtown Des Moines taking the oath for American citizenship, Muscatine’s Togeh Deseh was on the mat wrestling in a state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

-- Open heart surgery didn’t derail Central DeWitt’s Landon Peterson. The Central DeWitt student-athlete returned to the mat and football field months after undergoing surgery to repair a portion of his aorta.

-- Former Assumption and Hawkeye football standout Jake Gervase was rewarded for his patience and persistence with a Super Bowl ring.

-- The PV boys' basketball team rallied around the Carius family following the death of their mother to breast cancer.

-- Track and field helped North Scott’s Marquan Quinn keep a connection with his mother who died months earlier from COVID-19 complications.

There are many others.

As you probably noticed, about every item was related to high school sports.

I’ve dipped my toes in covering college athletics, but it doesn’t provide the same intimacy or thrill as the high school scene.

You have almost unlimited access covering preps.

You see individuals mature before your eyes, not just in the field or court of play but in their ability to navigate life lessons such as self-discipline, mental toughness, teamwork and resilience.

You get to the see the importance of representing a school and creating memories with childhood friends.

You can concentrate on the positivity high school sports brings to a community.

Circling back to the letter at the outset of this column, about 18 months ago when Doxsie retired from the Quad-City Times, he was cleaning out his desk, came across the note I had sent him and handed it to me.

We shared a good laugh about it, but neither one of us could recall if he actually responded to me 28 years ago.

Financial wealth certainly never came from working here, but I am leaving here richer for the fulfillment it provided in my life.