DAVENPORT — Daniel Summerhill won't have a chance at a rare Memorial Day Weekend sweep today at the Kwik Star Criterium.
However, the Colorado cyclist has a good chance at the next-best thing in the Village of East Davenport.
This weekend's winner of the Burlington Road Race and Snake Alley Criterium is the odd-on favorite to win his first Quad-Cities crown in the Elite Men's race at the 54th annual event.
Summerhill, the runner-up last year to QC winner Jarret Oldham, also finished second Sunday in the third of four holiday weekend races in the region, Muscatine's Melon City Criterium.
Indiana's Kyle Perry, the Melon City winner, also should be a strong contender after finishing second to Summerhill at Friday's Snake Alley event in Burlington.
More than 600 of the country's top competitors are expected today at one of the nation's oldest and most tradition-rich cycling events.
Action in 12 age and skill divisons runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a hilly course featuring thrilling speeds.
The former QC Criterium also offers a "Fat Tire" ride, a traditional kid's race for bikes, trikes and big wheels, and a special children's play area with bouncy houses in Lindsey Park.
The top finishers in the regulation races earn merchandise or cash prizes, with the elite men's and women's fields each dividing up $4,000 purses to 15 places.
Admission is free, and spectators are encouraged, with the bars, restaurants and shops in the Village open for business. Several provide outdoor viewing areas and beer gardens. The race atmosphere also includes yard parties hosted by home owners in the neighborhood.
In the Elite Women's field, 2014 QC champ Gwen Inglis should contend again. The Coloradoan won Friday at Snake Alley.
Wisconsin's Kaitlyn Agnew looks for a second consecutive victory, though, after winning Sunday at Melon City. Agnew was third to Inglis the day before.
Another former QC champ, 2016 winner Vanessa Curtis of Iowa City, has been strong this weekend, too. Last year's fifth-place QC finisher was third at Melon City and sixth at Snake Alley.
Defending QC champ Molly Clark-Oien is back, too. The South Dakotaoan finished eighth at Snake Alley, though.