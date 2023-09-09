Quad Cities was held to five hits in a 5-2 loss to South Bend on Saturday night in Class A Midwest League action. The River Bandits were held to three hits on Friday.

Cubs pitcher Luis Devers allowed one run on one hit with six strikeouts to earn the win in the 2-hour, 29-minute game in front of a crowd of 6,782.

South Bend jumped in front in the bottom of the first inning.

Kevin Alcantara singled to right field to bring in Ezequiel Pagan with the first run of the game.

Two batters later, and with two outs, Felix Stevens' blooper into center dropped, scoring James Triantos to make it 2-0.

The River Bandits cut the deficit in half in the top of the fifth on Justin Johnson’s ground out to first to bring home Shervyen Newton, who had two hits in the game, including a double.

The Cubs quickly answered, hanging three on the board in the bottom of the inning, in weird fashion.

Moises Ballesteros brought in Triantos on an infield single off pitcher Steven Zobac’s glove.

With Ballesteros on third, Ben Sears uncorked a wild pitch, allowing the Cubs’ fourth run to score. Later, with Christian Franklin on third, Sears was called for a balk, scoring South Bend’s third run of the inning.

Sears was solid otherwise, fanning two Cubs in 1 2/3 innings. Zobac was tagged with five runs, all earned, in 4 1/3 innings.

The River Bandits got within 5-2 in the ninth on a run-scoring hit from Carter Jensen. Dustin Dickerson scored.

The Cubs and River Bandits finish the season Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Four Winds Field.