Dan Steele continues to clear hurdles in recovery from stroke

He gradually has made more and more progress physically although he said some of the biggest hurdles were mental.

"Things were really bad at first and I was oblivious," Steele said. "At no point did I comprehend how close I was to death. Never, not once, did I understand it or think that way. When the paramedics are carrying me out of my house on a stretcher, it was more of an amusing, messed-up thing that I was going through but not anything crazy."

While in the hospital, he was convinced he was going to recover very quickly.

"The idea of never being able to walk never even once crossed my mind …," Steele said. "I expected to be going back to work in August. That’s the level of denial I was at.

"I know now that it’s a reality that I’ll never be the guy that I was physically. And probably mentally, too."

Steele did eventually graduate from the wheelchair to walking with a cane to being able to walk unassisted.

"I have a limp and I hate it, but it’s coming along," he said. "Obviously, I can’t run or jog but I’m able to walk. Falling is not a thing I have to deal with at the moment."