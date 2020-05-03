Davenport claims state title as flu affects high school scene

Editor's note: This is the second part in a series taking a detailed look at how the Spanish flu of 1918 impacted sports in the Quad-Cities. We examine how high school sports were affected today.
Perhaps the most difficult sports aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic is watching what has happened at the high school level.
While it was tough at the college level, particularly for basketball players and wrestlers, many of whom never got to truly finish out their careers, spring athletes have been granted another year of eligibility if they choose to use it.
High school seniors don't get that option. Some will continue playing at the next level, but for many, the cancellation of seasons has meant they've played competitive sports for the last time in their lives.
In 1918, the Spanish flu affected the local high schools, but not to the same degree as today. Some games were cancelled, but for the most part, local athletes did get a chance to finish out their fall seasons and transition into winter. One team even enjoyed an undefeated season.
Here's a look at how four schools — Moline, Rock Island, Davenport (which was just one school at the time) and Ambrose (precursor to Assumption) handled the pandemic. East Moline had a high school at the time, but scores were not reliably reported.
Moline
Moline opened the football season with wins over Iowa City, Monmouth and Kewanee. It was scheduled to play Ottawa on Oct. 19.
That changed on Oct. 17, when Moline joined Rock Island, East Moline and Silvis in following quarantine closing orders, which included the prohibition of football games and other outdoor exhibitions.
That was the same day that 743 cases of the Spanish Flu had been reported in the Illinois Quad-Cities, including 525 cases in Rock Island.
Davenport reported a total of 387 cases and three deaths that same day.
The decision canceled the Moline game against Ottawa, and put the status of the annual game against Rock Island, scheduled for Oct. 26, in doubt. The Oct. 18 edition of the Moline Dispatch reported Moline was willing and had the consent of the local health authorities to play the game at Browning Field instead of at Douglas Park.
That led to a little bit of trash talk from Moline head coach Eric Anderson.
"If Rock Island refuses to play now, it looks as if they are yellow," Anderson said to the Dispatch. "We want to play them and surely after Moline offers to play at Browning there can be no excuse."
However, that game didn't happen as scheduled, and the Illinois season was postponed for four weeks.
Moline did not practice during the ban, and the Dispatch reported many of the players kept in shape "by hard work on the government houses where a large number let out their excess energy due to the absence of football workouts."
Following the end of World War I, the ban in Illinois was lifted on Nov. 13 and Moline finally returned to the field on Nov. 16 with a 20-14 loss to Galesburg.
The team dropped its big game against Rock Island, 6-0, the next week, then closed the campaign with a 51-0 loss to Davenport.
Rock Island
Rock Island opened the season with an 18-0 win over the Fifth Battalion team from the Rock Island Arsenal, then lost to a team of alumni 6-3. The Islanders, as they were known at the time, then beat East Moline 79-0 and Galesburg 43-0, before the flu disrupted the schedule.
They were scheduled to play the Arsenal again on Oct. 19, but that game was canceled in the wake of the ban.
Like Moline, Rock Island didn't practice during the hiatus. Once the ban was lifted, the Islanders resumed practice on Nov. 13 and tried to arrange a game against Kewanee on Nov. 16, but that school was still under the flu ban and unable to play a game.
So for the first time in nearly a month, Rock Island played its first game on Nov. 23 against Moline, winning 6-0, the Rock Island Argus reporting the Islanders "consequently played a poor game against Moline, though the score was in Rock Island's favor."
Rock Island then didn't have a game for two weeks before playing Davenport, losing 38-0 to close out the season.
Davenport
Things were a little different on the Iowa side of the river.
Davenport was highly regarded in 1918, and opened up the season with a 79-0 win over West Liberty and a 53-0 win over East Des Moines.
However, as the flu hit, Davenport struggled to find opponents. The team had a game against Dubuque called off because the city of Dubuque was in quarantine, and was then scheduled to play Galesburg on Oct. 12. The game was postponed three hours before the start of the contest by government and city officials on account of the rapid spread of the flu in Galesburg.
According to the story by Fred Nordengren in the Davenport Democrat and Leader, the Davenport team had arrived in Galesburg late the night before and was running through signals when it received word the game was called off. They were described as "a peeved bunch."
Davenport found a way to get a game in against the Fifth Battalion U.S. guards stationed at the Rock Island Arsenal on Oct. 19, winning 38-0, the only athletic event in the Quad-Cities that weekend. The game wasn't advertised, and didn't draw a crowd.
With the general quarantine in effect, Davenport was without a game, just like its counterparts across the river. Unlike the Illinois schools, however, Davenport continued to practice, and was in fine form once the city lifted restrictions on Nov. 7, six days earlier than the Illinois cities.
Two days later, Davenport traveled to Iowa City, beating the Little Hawks 38-0 on Nov. 9, scoring the game's first touchdown in less than five minutes and avenging a loss from the season prior. The team stayed in Iowa City and attended Iowa's 6-0 win over Minnesota that Saturday.
Though the quarantine had been lifted, Davenport's scheduling issues continued.
Davenport was supposed to play the Rock Island Arsenal on Nov. 16, but that game was called off, "owing to conflictions." Davenport was next scheduled to play against Cedar Rapids on Nov. 23.
However, that game also never happened, as Cedar Rapids called the game off, and Davenport pivoted to schedule Monmouth High School instead. But once again, the flu had other plans, as half of the members of the Monmouth team, the coach and the principal all fell victim to the flu, leaving Davenport without a game that week.
Davenport was scheduled to play Moline on Thanksgiving, but that game was also postponed. This time, it was due to weather as the area had a huge snowfall that day.
That game was postponed to that Saturday, and Davenport won 51-0. The team closed up the year with the win over Rock Island to finish the season undefeated.
Finishing with a record of 7-0, the team staked its claim for the state title. It outscored its opponents 322-0 and it was reported that no team came within Davenport's 10-yard line all season.
However, there were three other undefeated teams in Iowa that year in North Des Moines, Council Bluffs and Boone, as all three also laid claim to the state title.
North Des Moines proposed playing a game against Davenport in Davenport, but it was reported by the Daily Times that "local authorities balked for the reason that no suitable grounds could be secured," while Des Moines authorities stated "they could not afford to bring the Davenporters to their city."
Assumption
Assumption's predecessor, St. Ambrose Academy, also had its issues. The same day Davenport's game against Galesburg was called off, Ambrose dominated Maquoketa 84-0.
Ambrose was expected to then play Washington, looking to avenge a 32-0 loss the year before.
However, the flu forced the Saintlings to change their schedule, as on Oct. 17, Father Adrian, the coach at the time, canceled the team's games with Washington, Tipton and What Cheer, due in part to the school being closed.
Ambrose didn't hold practice during this hiatus, though, as the Davenport Democrat and Leader noted, "As most of the athletes are performing their patriotic duty in the west end of town, however, it is not likely that they will be out of condition when they again don the mole-skins."
Ambrose didn't play again until Nov. 23 against West Branch. However, accuracy was not apparently paramount in 1918, as it was reported that Ambrose was playing What Cheer in the Nov. 22 edition of the Democrat and Leader, but Ambrose was then reported to beat West Branch 53-0 in the next day's edition.
Ambrose was slated to play Tipton on Thanksgiving, but that game was called off due to weather conditions and not made up. The Saintlings season ended and they turned their attention to the basketball court.
