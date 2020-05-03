Davenport claims state title as flu affects high school scene

Rock Island then didn't have a game for two weeks before playing Davenport, losing 38-0 to close out the season.

Davenport

Things were a little different on the Iowa side of the river.

Davenport was highly regarded in 1918, and opened up the season with a 79-0 win over West Liberty and a 53-0 win over East Des Moines.

However, as the flu hit, Davenport struggled to find opponents. The team had a game against Dubuque called off because the city of Dubuque was in quarantine, and was then scheduled to play Galesburg on Oct. 12. The game was postponed three hours before the start of the contest by government and city officials on account of the rapid spread of the flu in Galesburg.

According to the story by Fred Nordengren in the Davenport Democrat and Leader, the Davenport team had arrived in Galesburg late the night before and was running through signals when it received word the game was called off. They were described as "a peeved bunch."

Davenport found a way to get a game in against the Fifth Battalion U.S. guards stationed at the Rock Island Arsenal on Oct. 19, winning 38-0, the only athletic event in the Quad-Cities that weekend. The game wasn't advertised, and didn't draw a crowd.