Davenport’s Pat Pena was inducted into the Iowa Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Marshalltown.
He becomes part of the first father-and-son combination ever in the Hall of Fame, joining his late father, Alvino Pena.
Pat Pena has served as the head coach of Pena’s Davenport Boxing Club, now in its 50th year of existence, since 2011.
He boxed for 18 years, compiling an amateur record of 280-30 and winning three-time national Silver Gloves championships. He also won eight state Silver Gloves titles, six Junior Olympic state championships, four Junior Olympic regional titles and was the state Golden Gloves, state ABF and regional ABF champion three times each.
He also went 2-0 during a brief pro career, including a victory over Billy Pryor on the undercard of Michael Nunn’s world championship fight in the 1991 Rumble on the Riverbank at John O’Donnell Stadium in Davenport.