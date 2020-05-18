Davenport Speedway opening was "crazy'' and "awesome''

“I know we had one car from Wisconsin,’’ he said. “About half our cars come from Illinois anyway. We had requests from Indiana, Michigan. We had cars from the Des Moines area. Burlington wasn’t racing. Guys just want to race.

“It’s the love of racing,’’ he added. “It’s a disease.’’

Kay described the evening as “crazy’’ and “awesome.’’

Even on nights last year when Davenport attracted fields of 80 or 90 cars, it sometimes was difficult to get all the races completed prior to the track’s self-imposed 10:30 p.m. curfew. He admitted they went a little past curfew this time.

He continues to get inquiries from new drivers for this Friday’s races but he is thinking he may need to cap things at 160 cars just to be able to get in all the races.

As part of the COVID-19 measures, it was recommended that the drivers wear masks before and after the races, although it was not required. Obviously, no one wore masks while the races were in progress since the drivers were not coming into contact with anyone else.

And, of course, there were no spectators allowed although everyone involved said that was barely noticeable. Because of the roar of the engines, the drivers can’t hear the crowd anyway.