Davenport's Dennis taking on bigger opponent

“I’m not too old but I’m getting up there to where this might be the last run,’’ he said.

He is eager enough to fight that he agreed to take on Young.

"Normally, a fighter wouldn't take a fight against a guy with a 30-pound or more weight advantage," Extreme Challenge promoter Monte Cox said. "But Donovan is coming off a solid win and was determined to headline the card in his hometown."

Dennis weighed as much as 227 pounds during his heavyweight career and figures to be about 210 for this fight. At 6-foot-4, he’ll have a significant reach advantage over the 5-10 Young, but the Memphis fighter is better than his 13-29-3 record might indicate.

Young has lost 12 of 13 fights since the start of 2016, but his opponents in those bouts were a combined 157-15. He has not been knocked out in more than four years and as he said in an interview last year, “I’ll drop everything for any fight.’’

Dennis said the size of his opponent doesn’t have any impact on how he trains. He just wants to win this one, possibly fight on another Extreme Challenge card in February and keep climbing back up the ladder.

“I just need to do well enough to get back on TV, get those TV fights back,’’ he said. “I need more exposure.’’