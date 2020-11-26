Davenport's Dennis taking on bigger opponent

It seems that at times, the opponent for Davenport’s Donovan Dennis in Saturday night’s Thanksgiving Throwdown was changing almost every day.
Dennis long ago signed to be the main event for the 11-fight boxing card at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds’ Fair Center but his scheduled opponents kept backing out.
Dennis, who is attempting to make a comeback as a cruiserweight, now is going to be matched against heavyweight Grover Young of Memphis, who could outweigh him by as much as 30 pounds.
But there is a silver lining to that. Dennis isn’t going to need to cut any weight to get down to the 200-pound cruiserweight limit.
“I don’t have to make weight so I can eat Thanksgiving dinner,’’ Dennis said. “I said, 'He’s how big? OK, I’ll eat dinner.’’’
Dennis (13-4) was once an up-and-coming heavyweight who got a chance to fight on ESPN, HBO and Showtime. He took second in an ESPN tournament in 2015, but then went about three years without a competitive fight.
He got back in the ring in 2019 and scored an impressive knockout against Anthony Williams on the undercard of the Clash of Legends on July 18 at the Fairgrounds.
At the age of 33, he figures time might be running out on his chances of making it big in boxing.
“I’m not too old but I’m getting up there to where this might be the last run,’’ he said.
He is eager enough to fight that he agreed to take on Young.
"Normally, a fighter wouldn't take a fight against a guy with a 30-pound or more weight advantage," Extreme Challenge promoter Monte Cox said. "But Donovan is coming off a solid win and was determined to headline the card in his hometown."
Dennis weighed as much as 227 pounds during his heavyweight career and figures to be about 210 for this fight. At 6-foot-4, he’ll have a significant reach advantage over the 5-10 Young, but the Memphis fighter is better than his 13-29-3 record might indicate.
Young has lost 12 of 13 fights since the start of 2016, but his opponents in those bouts were a combined 157-15. He has not been knocked out in more than four years and as he said in an interview last year, “I’ll drop everything for any fight.’’
Dennis said the size of his opponent doesn’t have any impact on how he trains. He just wants to win this one, possibly fight on another Extreme Challenge card in February and keep climbing back up the ladder.
“I just need to do well enough to get back on TV, get those TV fights back,’’ he said. “I need more exposure.’’
Saturday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30. Tickets are available at the Fairgrounds office or online at Nitrotickets.com.
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and all attendees will be required to wear masks.
Among the other fights on the card will be the boxing debut of Davenport's Eric Shelton, a veteran of the Ultimate Fighting Championship
"We're really excited to give Eric his first boxing bout," Cox said. "He has mainly competed in MMA, but he's an exceptional athlete who will easily transition into the boxing world."
Also in action will be Quad-Cities fighters Junior Hernandez, Stephen Edwards, Jeremy Castro, Pachino Hill and Daijohn Gonzalez. Davenport’s Adam Frederick and Kavon Grubbs-Hampton will square off in a kickboxing bout and Cedar Rapids super lightweight Mitchell Leconte will try to remain unbeaten at the pro level.
