Davenport's Dittmer crowned RIGP 'King of the Rock'

"Yeah, I had a little bit of a dry spell and had some rough years," he said, "but this race is so much fun and so close to home, even with my bad luck, I was going to keep coming back. I knew my luck had to change sometime.

"In (the King of the Rock 206), I was starting a little farther back, so I'd have to work a little harder."

To become one of the first two Kings of the Rock, Dittmer found himself the recipient of a little help from Pewe.

"Michael and I have known each other our whole lives; our parents were friends when we were growing up," said Pewe, who also finished sixth in the Briggs 206 Medium 1 race Sunday.

"I've raced with him since we were eight years old, and I've got a lot of respect for him and for Tony (Neilson of Delmar), who took fourth in the King of the Rock 206).

"Being third with one lap to go, I knew I wasn't in position to win," added Pewe. "If that was the case, then I'd rather push a buddy to the win."

In the first King of the Rock race, the 100cc event, another Quad-Cities karter came close to potentially setting up a chance for a local sweep of both first-year events.