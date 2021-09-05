Davenport's Dittmer crowned RIGP 'King of the Rock'

The return of the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, after last year's COVID-19 hiatus, brought with it a chance for a new kind of crown.
Already known for its King of the Streets race, the 26th annual Grand Prix added to that with the King of the Rock events, separated into the 100cc and Briggs 206 categories.
It proved only fitting that one of the first two winners of the new additions to Sunday's racing calendar in downtown Rock Island would be a local karter.
Already primed from a first-place finish in the Briggs 206 Heavy 2 race, Davenport's Michael Dittmer made Grand Prix history by becoming the first winner of the Briggs 206 King of the Rock race.
"I had a little issue in the (Briggs) Masters and I had to put on a new carburetor, so this is awesome," said Dittmer, who topped another Davenport racer, Matt Pewe, by just under three-tenths of a second.
That earned Dittmer his second "Rock" — the name of the trophies award to each event winner — of the day after not having won an event in downtown Rock Island since 2014.
"This makes the weekend a lot better," he said. "My family, they let me do what I want and support it 100 percent. It's a kick, and they allow me to live my dream."
Earlier Sunday, Dittmer earned the ninth Rock of his Rock Island Grand Prix career and his first in seven years by winning the Briggs 206 Heavy 2, topping Jeff Scott of Quincy by well over four-tenths of a second. He also took ninth in the Briggs 206 Heavy 1 race.
"Yeah, I had a little bit of a dry spell and had some rough years," he said, "but this race is so much fun and so close to home, even with my bad luck, I was going to keep coming back. I knew my luck had to change sometime.
"In (the King of the Rock 206), I was starting a little farther back, so I'd have to work a little harder."
To become one of the first two Kings of the Rock, Dittmer found himself the recipient of a little help from Pewe.
"Michael and I have known each other our whole lives; our parents were friends when we were growing up," said Pewe, who also finished sixth in the Briggs 206 Medium 1 race Sunday.
"I've raced with him since we were eight years old, and I've got a lot of respect for him and for Tony (Neilson of Delmar), who took fourth in the King of the Rock 206).
"Being third with one lap to go, I knew I wasn't in position to win," added Pewe. "If that was the case, then I'd rather push a buddy to the win."
In the first King of the Rock race, the 100cc event, another Quad-Cities karter came close to potentially setting up a chance for a local sweep of both first-year events.
However, Bettendorf's Tim Goettsch wound up settling for second place behind 2019 King of the Streets winner Race Liberante of Sewickley, Pa. Goettsch was just over a tenth of a second short.
"Actually, I'm really disappointed," Goettsch said of his finish. "I didn't realize until it was too late that I was a lot faster than I thought. Running in a new class, it's a whole new ballgame, and I'm still learning. I thought the right thing to do was to push (Liberante) until I got up there.
"It turned out I was wrong this time. I should've passed him."
For his part, Liberante rallied from a slow start to earn the first of his two wins on Sunday. Earlier, he took the checkered flag in the day's first even, the Briggs 206 Heavy 1 race.
When leader Chase Jones of Indianapolis crashed on the second turn halfway through the 20-lap race, Liberante moved into the lead and never relinquished it.
"I started off really bad," he said. "I got off the line terribly, but you can never give up. I had to battle my way back to second place, and I felt like I was catching up to Chase. It was a tough break for him, that's not how you want to win them, but sometimes I'd rather be lucky."