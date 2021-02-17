Davenport's West headlines Friday Night Fightfest

For the past few years, Shawn West has been dabbling in both boxing and mixed martial arts with moderate success in each.

He was involved in boxing matches in February and August of 2020 with MMA bouts interspersed in July and October.

But the 31-year-old Davenport welterweight is hoping to focus much more on boxing now, starting with a bout Friday night at the Fair Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

West takes on Jessie Addison of Indianapolis in the main event of Friday Night Fightfest, promoted by Extreme/Maximus Boxing.

The 14-fight show begins at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 and tickets are available at NitroTickets.com for $35.

It also will be shown in two segments next week on Mediacom Ch. 22. One part will air Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. and the other one Feb. 26 at 10 p.m.

West, who is 17-12 in MMA and 5-2 as a boxer, sees his fight against Addison (2-2-1) as a fresh start following a fourth-round knockout loss at the hands of undefeated Joey Spencer on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles.