Davenport's West headlines Friday Night Fightfest

For the past few years, Shawn West has been dabbling in both boxing and mixed martial arts with moderate success in each.
He was involved in boxing matches in February and August of 2020 with MMA bouts interspersed in July and October.
But the 31-year-old Davenport welterweight is hoping to focus much more on boxing now, starting with a bout Friday night at the Fair Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
West takes on Jessie Addison of Indianapolis in the main event of Friday Night Fightfest, promoted by Extreme/Maximus Boxing.
The 14-fight show begins at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 and tickets are available at NitroTickets.com for $35.
It also will be shown in two segments next week on Mediacom Ch. 22. One part will air Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. and the other one Feb. 26 at 10 p.m.
West, who is 17-12 in MMA and 5-2 as a boxer, sees his fight against Addison (2-2-1) as a fresh start following a fourth-round knockout loss at the hands of undefeated Joey Spencer on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles.
"I have two speeds ... do it or don't do it at all," West said. "I want to do more than just give boxing a try. By putting my MMA career aside, it enables me to concentrate on the standup skills I have been working on in MMA. I want to see how far I can go in boxing."
West is 5-0 as a boxer when fighting in his hometown and feels good about his transition into boxing.
"The way boxing has welcomed me and the way the fighters care about the sport allows me to be really passionate about it," he said.
Among the other headliners on the card is unbeaten Chicago middleweight Mikey Dahlman (9-0), who will fight Brandon Baue (15-21) of Troy, Mo.
Davenport’s Stephen Edwards (14-1-1) faces Damion Hill (4-12) of Brooklyn Park, Minn., in a super middleweight bout. Hill has not boxed professionally in 3 ½ years but is 12-8 in MMA and 6-2 as a kick-boxer.
Other Quad-Cities fighters competing in the event are boxers Daijohn Gonzalez, Robert Calvin and Ryan Antle, and kick-boxers Adam Frederick, Damian Hall, Jason Shafer, Geoff Bell, Roger Hickman and Quinton Stage.
Friday Night Fightfest
At Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
155: Geoff Bell vs. Jason Shafer
Hwt: Arhan Castillo vs. Kevin Childs
160: Bryan Timmons vs. Chris Thompson
200: Skyler Thompson vs. Marty Lindquist
145: Quinton Stage vs. Kaedin Harmon
(10-minute Intermission)
165: Roger Hickman vs. Damian Hall
160: Mike Dahlman vs. Brandon Baue
135: Kenny Davis Jr. vs. Jeff Chaske
170: Matt Ryan vs. Adam Frederick
195: Juan Hernandez vs. Ryan Antle
(10-minute Intermission)
170: Joseph Borys vs. Robert Calvin
147: Bernard Manzano vs Daijohn Gonzalez
168: Damion Hill vs. Stephen Edwards
147: Jessie Addison vs. Shawn West