Dennis and Edwards win main events at Fightfest

Houston was making his first appearance in a boxing ring in nearly four years, but he has been active in mixed martial arts and is one of the primary sparring partners for three-time world champion Terrence Crawford.

In one of the shortest fights on the undercard of the nearly five-hour extravaganza, Davenport’s Robert Calvin made his second professional fight a memorable one by flooring Derek Gottlieb of St. Cloud, Minn., three times in the opening round and winning by technical knockout in a time of 2 minutes, 37 seconds.

Calvin then called his girlfriend into the ring, went to a knee and asked her to marry him. She said yes.

In an even shorter bout, Shawn West of Davenport scored a first-round TKO against Muscatine’s Bruce Lee Miller in 2:35. West (7-2) barely worked up a sweat while flooring Miller three times.

After hurting him in the corner late in the round, he looked back at the referee expecting the fight to be stopped. When it wasn’t, he hit Miller with another straight right hand and sent him crumbling to the canvas.

In other fights on the undercard: