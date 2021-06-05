Dennis and Edwards win main events at Fightfest

There was a title fight, a bitter grudge match between two Quad-City boxers and even a proposal in the ring Saturday night at Extreme Maximus Fightfest.
Davenport’s Donovan Dennis easily won the Mid-American cruiserweight championship and Stephen Edwards won for the 16th time in 18 professional fights during the event inside the Fair Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Edwards won a close decision over former mixed martial arts fighter Junior Hernandez in a battle between middleweights who have been exchanging harsh words for several months leading up to the bout.
The six-round battle was close the entire way. Edwards put together a big flurry late in the second round but Hernandez landed several big left hooks and a jarring right uppercut late in the fifth round.
One judge scored the fight a 57-57 draw with the other two giving it to Edwards by scores of 58-56 and 60-54.
Dennis scored a second-round technical knockout of Omaha’s Brian Houston in the first of the two main events. The bout was a rematch of a fight in the heavyweight semifinals of the 2011 national Golden Gloves. Dennis (15-4) won on that occasion and he won even more easily Saturday.
After what seemed like a fairly even first round, Dennis knocked down Houston early in the second round and the referee stopped it just 53 seconds into the round.
Houston was making his first appearance in a boxing ring in nearly four years, but he has been active in mixed martial arts and is one of the primary sparring partners for three-time world champion Terrence Crawford.
In one of the shortest fights on the undercard of the nearly five-hour extravaganza, Davenport’s Robert Calvin made his second professional fight a memorable one by flooring Derek Gottlieb of St. Cloud, Minn., three times in the opening round and winning by technical knockout in a time of 2 minutes, 37 seconds.
Calvin then called his girlfriend into the ring, went to a knee and asked her to marry him. She said yes.
In an even shorter bout, Shawn West of Davenport scored a first-round TKO against Muscatine’s Bruce Lee Miller in 2:35. West (7-2) barely worked up a sweat while flooring Miller three times.
After hurting him in the corner late in the round, he looked back at the referee expecting the fight to be stopped. When it wasn’t, he hit Miller with another straight right hand and sent him crumbling to the canvas.
In other fights on the undercard:
— Chicago’s Deontae Pettigrew thoroughly dominated Thomas Matlon of Columbia Heights, Minn., in a clash between two heavyweights making their pro debuts. Pettigrew bloodied Matlon’s nose within the first 30 seconds and knocked him down three times in the third round before the fight was stopped.
— Ryan Delf of Davenport and Kevin Childs of Ottumwa fought to a draw in their heavyweight battle with two judges scoring the fight 38 to 38 and the other giving Delf a 39 to 37 edge. Delf, a veteran of 23 mixed martial arts bouts, was making his pro boxing debut, but he took the microphone in the ring afterward and announced he was retiring.
— Sean Nonhof Minneapolis handed Adam Frederick of Rock Island his first professional kick-boxing defeat with a TKO 1:15 into the second round.
— Nate Hege of Clinton needed less than two rounds to get a TKO against Jason Shafer of Kewanee in Hege’s kick-boxing debut.
— Josiah Molina of Clinton won a split decision over 19-year-old Nautis Shadrick of Brianhead, Utah, in a kick-boxing match despite the fact that one judge scored Shadrick as winning every round.
— Jeremy Castro of Clinton won a unanimous decision over Jeremy Marts of Ottumwa.
— Rockeith Brown of Urbana, Ill., the 2016 Chicago Golden Gloves champion, recorded a third-round TKO against Sam Hernandez of Mankato, Minn.
— Zach Hill of Watertown, S.D., scored a TKO over Mike Randolph of Fort Madison a minute into the fourth round.