Dennis wins every round in main event victory

A considerable weight disadvantage didn’t keep Donovan Dennis from dominating Saturday night in the main event of the Extreme Challenge Thanksgiving Throwdown.

Dennis (14-4) battered Grover Young of Memphis, Tenn., for six rounds in winning a unanimous decision at the Fair Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. All three judges had Dennis winning every round.

Young (13-30-3) was a late replacement in the fight despite the fact that he is a heavyweight and Dennis, a former heavyweight, has fought most recently as a cruiserweight.

In another featured bout, Cedar Rapids lightweight Mitchell Leconte upped his professional record to 4-0 with a first-round knockout of Steven Merrill of Fort Dodge, Iowa, who was making his pro debut.

Davenport’s Eric Shelton, an Ultimate Fighting Championships veteran, won his pro debut with a second–round TKO over Anthony Crowder (1-14).