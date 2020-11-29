 Skip to main content
Dennis wins every round in main event victory
BOXING

071820-qc-spt-nunn-miletich-034

Davenport's Donovan Dennis prepares for his bout with Anthony Williams in the Clash of Legends event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on July 18.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A considerable weight disadvantage didn’t keep Donovan Dennis from dominating Saturday night in the main event of the Extreme Challenge Thanksgiving Throwdown.

Dennis (14-4) battered Grover Young of Memphis, Tenn., for six rounds in winning a unanimous decision at the Fair Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. All three judges had Dennis winning every round.

Young (13-30-3) was a late replacement in the fight despite the fact that he is a heavyweight and Dennis, a former heavyweight, has fought most recently as a cruiserweight.

In another featured bout, Cedar Rapids lightweight Mitchell Leconte upped his professional record to 4-0 with a first-round knockout of Steven Merrill of Fort Dodge, Iowa, who was making his pro debut.

Davenport’s Eric Shelton, an Ultimate Fighting Championships veteran, won his pro debut with a second–round TKO over Anthony Crowder (1-14).

Other Quad-Cities fighters who emerged victorious were super welterweight Stephen Edwards (14-1-1), who won a decision over Thomas Allen (4-27-1); middleweight Pachino Hill (3-0), who knocked out Travasio Talley (0-1); welterweight Daijohn Gonzalez (1-0), who won a unanimous decision over Zack Hill (0-2); super middleweight Junior Hernandez (2-0), who scored a second-round knockout of Steve Moore (0-1); and super middleweight Adam Frederick, who won a split decision over Kavon Grubbs-Hampton in a battle of first-time combatants.

Other winners included heavyweight Skylar Thompson of Rockford, Ill., and super welterweight Sona Akale of St. Paul, Minn.

Clinton’s Jeremy Castro (1-1-1) fought to a four-round draw with Jeremy Marts (12-27-1) of Ottumwa, Iowa.

