Division III schools keep getting short end of the NCAA stick

On Thursday, NCAA schools voted to strip some power from the overseeing organization and give them to individual schools and conferences to govern themselves.
Sounds like a pretty good deal for the schools, right?
Well, it may be if you’re a Division I athlete or institution.
If you happen to be in the Div. II or especially Div. III level, that “declaration of independence” doesn’t mean much other than some governing freedom from "Big Brother."
In fact, it was a blow to Division III schools and athletes as they continue to get the short end of the stick and bank account.
According to the NCAA, there are 350 Division I schools, 310 Division II schools and 438 Division III schools.
Augustana College athletic director Mike Zapolski, who was in Indianapolis for the NCAA annual convention this week, tossed around some interesting figures in a recent conversation.
When it comes to the NCAA distributing revenues — which mostly are from men’s basketball and the NCAA tournament — Division III schools get the least financial assistance from the billion-dollar machine that is the NCAA, garnering only 3.18% of total NCAA revenues. NCAA Division II, despite having fewer schools, gets 4.37% to conduct their championships.
The remaining 92+% feeds the big business of Division I athletics and the NCAA, which is a registered nonprofit organization.
In 2020, that meant $225 million to Div. I members. Div. II members received a total of roughly $14 million (down from $30 million in 2019) and Div. III members received approximately $10.7 million (down $22 million from 2019).
The representatives at the annual convention had a chance to form a voting block and make a stance to change those percentages that have been on the books since 1996.
They didn’t.
“At the end of the day, this vote wasn’t harmful in any way,” said Zapolski. “The sad thing is, we’re not going to be in a position to get any additional finances.”
Those at the Division III level have learned to make do with the support that is given from the NCAA. But it means a different set of rules when it comes to conducting their championships.
A simple comparison of national basketball tournaments shows one of the glaring differences — and it’s the same for other team sports such as soccer and lacrosse and others. At the Division I and II levels, the Final Four semifinals and championship games are a day apart to give teams time to recover and prepare. At the division III level, the title games are conducted within 24 hours of the semifinals — and in some cases barely 12 hours apart depending on TV schedules.
“Because we can’t afford the day in between,” said Zapolski.
That’s how tight the budget is with the current revenue distribution.
“This conversation we have with the NCAA regarding diversity, equity and inclusions; where is the equity as it equates to our piece of the pie?” asked Zapolski.
He and many others at the Division III level would be happy if the 7.55% distribution to Div. II and III would be split evenly considering there are more Div. III student-athletes and sports.
“I think it’s safe to say that was the biggest beef from the Division III level — this seems a little hypocritical,” said Zapolski. “We hear all this stuff about equity, equity, equity and we’re being told that this is how it is and you have to go along and get along.”
According to reports, Thursday’s vote to pass the new pared down NCAA constitution giving each division more control over its own level was 801-195 with many of those dissenting being in the Div. III ranks.
However, Zapolski said that it needed just a two-thirds majority to pass, which it obviously had.
Of course, Division I men’s basketball rules the collegiate landscape and that’s to be expected.
But for the largest division of collegiate athletics to be brushed off and treated like a secondary afterthought is a shame.
The young adults at those schools are the true student-athletes who get the fewest financial rewards from the NCAA.
Luckily they are also the young adults who seem to make the most of their opportunities and appreciate what they do have even more.
Figuring out how to do more with less — which Division III institutions and athletes have done — is a great lesson to learn.
It’s just too bad it has to come in such a way at educational institutions where the story could be so much different.