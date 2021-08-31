Dove season opens the fall hunting schedule

September is here and hopefully the cooler weather will be here soon, too.

For hunters, this is when all the extra chores from the summer come to an end and you switch modes from summer to fall. You also find yourself checking the weather forecast multiple times a day, or seemingly looking out the window too much.

Finally, it is time to get back out in the field as dove season opens Wednesday in both Illinois (runs through Nov. 14) and Iowa (runs through Nov. 29).

If you have never hunted doves and have an interest in doing so, then here are a couple of things to know.

First, dove hunting is pretty simple, even though they are one of the hardest animals to harvest. If you are a beginner, all you need is a shotgun, modified choke tube, and a box of 7½ shot. You may need to use steel shot on many public grounds, so check into that prior to the hunt. If you are required to do so, you will likely want to use #6 shot for those hunts. Similar to waterfowl hunting, many areas are going to steel exclusively for wildlife health reasons.