Dove season opens the fall hunting schedule

September is here and hopefully the cooler weather will be here soon, too.
For hunters, this is when all the extra chores from the summer come to an end and you switch modes from summer to fall. You also find yourself checking the weather forecast multiple times a day, or seemingly looking out the window too much.
Finally, it is time to get back out in the field as dove season opens Wednesday in both Illinois (runs through Nov. 14) and Iowa (runs through Nov. 29).
If you have never hunted doves and have an interest in doing so, then here are a couple of things to know.
First, dove hunting is pretty simple, even though they are one of the hardest animals to harvest. If you are a beginner, all you need is a shotgun, modified choke tube, and a box of 7½ shot. You may need to use steel shot on many public grounds, so check into that prior to the hunt. If you are required to do so, you will likely want to use #6 shot for those hunts. Similar to waterfowl hunting, many areas are going to steel exclusively for wildlife health reasons.
Second, to hunt doves, you need to do a little scouting and have the ability to sit still. The scouting can be done online if you are choosing to hunt public land. Many state areas have managed dove hunting areas, so most of the work is completed by park staff beforehand. They typically will have a drawing for spots, and have designated stakes for the hunter to sit. This is done to maintain safe distances within the field.
Next, realize that doves will fly by at amazing speeds and you are better off letting them get in close versus a 40-yard shot, which seems to happen all too often with the excitement of the hunt.
When you are fortunate to down a bird, make sure you mark the animal on the ground and retrieve it before attempting another shot. Unless you are on completely bare ground, they can be very difficult to find, especially in sunflower seed or millet field stubble. A bird in hand is a lot better than leaving two in the field.
Finally, preparing a dove meal is quite simple. The easiest recipe is to marinate the dove breasts in Italian dressing overnight, then give it a bacon wrap and secure it with a toothpick. Cook to medium rare and enjoy the spoils of your hunt.
Dove hunting can be a great way to start the hunting season with friends and family. It is also a great time to get that young one out for a day in the field to start a new tradition or two.
Iowa waterfowl season correction: An error during a routine update of the Iowa Hunting Regulations mistakenly posted the 2020-21 waterfowl season dates to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website late last week. 2021-22 Iowa waterfowl season dates are as follows:
North Zone: Youth waterfowl season: Sept. 25-26; Ducks, Mergansers and Coots: Oct. 2-8, and Oct. 16-Dec. 7; Dark Geese and Light Geese: Sept. 25-Oct. 10; Oct. 16-Dec. 7; Dec. 11-Jan. 8, 2022.
Central Zone: Youth waterfowl season: Oct. 2-3; Ducks, Mergansers and Coots: Oct. 9-15, and Oct. 23-Dec. 14; Dark Geese and Light Geese: Oct. 2-17; Oct. 23-Dec. 14; Dec. 18-Jan. 15, 2022.
South Zone: Youth waterfowl season: Oct. 9-10; Ducks, Mergansers and Coots: Oct. 16-22, and Oct. 30-Dec. 21; Dark Geese and Light Geese: Oct. 9-24; Oct. 30-Dec. 21; Dec. 25-Jan. 22, 2022.
The correct date for the special September Canada Goose season (urban goose zone) is Sept. 4-12.
