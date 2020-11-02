DOXSIE: Cox hopes to pump new life into local boxing scene

Monte Cox lived in the Quad-Cities in what was probably the golden age of boxing in the area.
In the 1990s, the local pro scene included fighters such as Michael Nunn, Lonnie Horn, Ramblin’ Rick Camlin and Antwun Echols, and there were numerous high-profile, well-attended fight cards at the RiverCenter in Davenport and The Mark of the Quad-Cities in Moline as well as venues such as Palmer Auditorium and the Lady Luck Casino.
For example, there was one 1997 fight card at The Mark that included Nunn (then 50-3 in his career), Horn (25-3), Camlin (23-1) and Echols (14-2) plus an NABF light heavyweight title fight involving former Nunn adversary Merqui Sosa.
Earlier in the decade, in 1991, there was the memorable Rumble on the Riverbank in which Nunn fought James Toney for the IBF world middleweight title.
Cox, who now lives in Michigan, would love to help bring back those days.
He promoted the Clash of Legends event in July outdoors at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, matching Nunn against former mixed martial arts icon Pat Miletich in a kick boxing battle, and he has another event coming up Nov. 28 that he hopes will kick off a string of events along the Interstate 80 corridor in Iowa.
The Thanksgiving Throwdown, to be held indoors at the Davenport fairground in the spacious Fair Center, will include a main event featuring Donovan Dennis of Davenport, who is launching a comeback as a cruiserweight.
Cox hopes to do many more events in Iowa, which he sees as an opportune place to stage fights because so much of the rest of the country is limited in what it can do during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now there are so many things shut down so Iowa is one of the very few places where you’re able to do fights with a crowd,’’ he said.
He is hoping to stage shows in four areas — the Quad-Cities, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Omaha — with there being a show here perhaps once every four to six months.
He thinks he has found a hidden gem in the Fair Center, a 300-foot long building that under normal circumstances would seat more than 3,000 spectators. With social distancing, it probably still will accommodate 1,200.
“Right now Davenport is our biggest venue,’’ he said. “We’ve got the most fighters and people that sell tickets in that area. We need to develop Cedar Rapids, but I can’t see us doing two shows in a row without coming back to Davenport.’’
We have had plenty of other boxing events in Davenport in recent years at the RiverCenter, Danceland Ballroom and most recently at Rhythm City Casino.
To be honest, most of those cards were littered with lopsided bouts matching local fighters against guys brought in to do little more than lie down. Davenport super welterweight Stephen Edwards, for example, has compiled a 13-1 record without ever beating an opponent with a winning record.
There still will be some of those fights on Cox’s cards. His Nov. 28 Throwdown is scheduled to pit Edwards against Missourian Thomas Allen, who is 4-26-1.
But Cox is trying to use a slightly different formula that mixes former MMA fighters with regular boxers and includes both kick-boxing and boxing matchups.
Cox left a newspaper career 25 years ago to start promoting MMA events and he has done nearly 600 shows through the years so he has vast contacts in the MMA world. His Nov. 28 lineup includes such MMA veterans as Jeremy Horn, Jeremy Castro, Mark Stoddard and Shawn West.
“Most boxing promoters don’t want to mess with MMA,’’ Cox said. “I guess I get that. It’s not their expertise.''
In this new venture, Cox is partnering with Scott Tolzmann of Minneapolis, who he said knows as much about boxing as Cox does about MMA. He said it makes for "a solid team.''
“What we’re trying to do is if we can bring back boxing and add a little bit of a twist to it with some MMA guys and kick boxing, maybe we’ll give all these amateur kids a place to turn pro and make money at the same time,’’ he said.
Cox and Tolzmann have signed Dennis (13-4) and former Iowa Golden Gloves champion Mitchell Leconte of Cedar Rapids to promotional contracts. Both fought on the undercard of Nunn-Miletich in July — that was Leconte’s pro debut — and both are part of the Thanksgiving event.
They also would like to provide an outlet for the skills of young local pros such as Pachino Hill.
“There are so many boxers out there who have been pro for three years and they’re 2-0,’’ Cox said. “It’s a young guys’ game. You can’t sit around and wait forever.’’
They really would love to develop relationships with amateur standouts who have not yet begun their pro careers. Among those on his radar is Antonio Mireles, a 6-foot-7, 260-pound super heavyweight from Des Moines who is the 2019 national Golden Gloves champ and an alternate on the U.S. Olympic team.
“Right now the amateur’s got nowhere to go when they’ve run their course,’’ Cox said. “There really is no way to turn pro. We can give them, if they’re successful, a place to fight.’’
