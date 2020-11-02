DOXSIE: Cox hopes to pump new life into local boxing scene

Cox hopes to do many more events in Iowa, which he sees as an opportune place to stage fights because so much of the rest of the country is limited in what it can do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now there are so many things shut down so Iowa is one of the very few places where you’re able to do fights with a crowd,’’ he said.

He is hoping to stage shows in four areas — the Quad-Cities, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Omaha — with there being a show here perhaps once every four to six months.

He thinks he has found a hidden gem in the Fair Center, a 300-foot long building that under normal circumstances would seat more than 3,000 spectators. With social distancing, it probably still will accommodate 1,200.

“Right now Davenport is our biggest venue,’’ he said. “We’ve got the most fighters and people that sell tickets in that area. We need to develop Cedar Rapids, but I can’t see us doing two shows in a row without coming back to Davenport.’’

We have had plenty of other boxing events in Davenport in recent years at the RiverCenter, Danceland Ballroom and most recently at Rhythm City Casino.