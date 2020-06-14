Doxsie: Nunn and Miletich think their fight could bring about unity

About a month from now, a lot of people are going to converge on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds to watch a black man and a white man try to beat the crap out of each other in a kick-boxing match.
Here is the strange thing: A lot of people, including the two men themselves, think it could be exactly what we need right now.
After everything the Quad-Cities and the rest of the country have been through the past several months — a pandemic that has shut down much of life as we know it and race-related protests and violence that have created worldwide anger and anguish — this might be just the diversion we need to bring people closer together.
At least that’s what Michael Nunn and Pat Miletich think.
Nunn and Miletich, the two biggest fighting icons ever to come out of the Quad-Cities, will step into the ring together on July 18 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in a sports event that in a peculiar sort of way, could be a healing moment.
“We need to show people that in this community we’re good people,’’ Nunn said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, red or purple. There’s bad in everybody but we’re going to work together and show some type of unity and set a standard for other people throughout the country.’’
This fight started out six months ago as a way to make some money and provide some entertainment by matching two 50-something athletes who became icons nationally, not just locally, in different combative pursuits.
The promoters thought it would be neat to match the greatest middleweight of 30 years ago against a guy who helped put mixed martial arts on the map.
Now the event seemingly has taken on a higher purpose.
“Michael and I are of the same mindset,’’ Miletich said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I don’t even care about fighting. I don’t even necessarily want to fight. I kind of got that out of my system a long time ago.
“But because it’s Michael and he has such a huge name and I’ve got a pretty big name here in the Quad-Cities, we can do something to bring a lot of people together and show some unity.’’
Little more than a year removed from a transformative 16½-year stint in federal prison, Nunn said he sees an opportunity for him to help lead the healing.
“We don’t need no racism,’’ he said. “We don’t need nobody shooting at the police. We don’t need no police shooting anybody. Just respect the community and all get along.’’
This fight, he said, gives him a platform on which he can deliver that message to a lot of people.
“I know I have a lot of young people that will listen to me and I’m sure Pat has people that listen to him as well,’’ Nunn added. “No matter who your neighbor may be, treat everyone the way you want to be treated. We don’t have a perfect world. We understand that.’’
Nunn condemned the violence he has seen following the senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
He also has condemned the resulting condemnation of law enforcement.
“It’s their job to protect the community,’’ Nunn said. “We can’t have people running around acting like savages. We have to change the way we do things as well. We can’t expect to be getting away with murder. That’s just not going to happen.’’
Since ending his MMA career in 2008, Miletich has spent a lot of time working with law enforcement and military personnel all over the country, helping to train them in self-defense tactics they can use.
He has gotten to know people in law enforcement and feels the national media has been complicit in spotlighting and magnifying the actions of “a few bad officers.
“I feel for law enforcement,’’ he said. “I also feel for people who have been treated unfairly by a few bad cops. The court systems need to be overhauled quite a bit.
“We all know that there are bad people in every sector of society,’’ he added. “That’s just the way it is. But the vast majority of human beings are kind-hearted people and we’ve got to remember that and people have got to start showing a little bit of love toward each other right now.’’
What Nunn and Miletich do once they get inside the ropes may not look like love.
They both are in their 50s, but they’re both in remarkably good shape for men that age and they’re both competitors. You can bet they’re both going to go all out to win the fight.
But before the bout and afterward, their message is going to be all about peace and unity.
“I’m not fighting Mike because I dislike him,’’ Miletich said. “I’m fighting Mike because I respect him. That’s something that people have to understand. I don’t care what color you are or religion or anything, Americans need to come together right now with some unity because the country’s in serious jeopardy.’’
