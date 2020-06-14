Doxsie: Nunn and Miletich think their fight could bring about unity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

About a month from now, a lot of people are going to converge on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds to watch a black man and a white man try to beat the crap out of each other in a kick-boxing match.

Here is the strange thing: A lot of people, including the two men themselves, think it could be exactly what we need right now.

After everything the Quad-Cities and the rest of the country have been through the past several months — a pandemic that has shut down much of life as we know it and race-related protests and violence that have created worldwide anger and anguish — this might be just the diversion we need to bring people closer together.

At least that’s what Michael Nunn and Pat Miletich think.

Nunn and Miletich, the two biggest fighting icons ever to come out of the Quad-Cities, will step into the ring together on July 18 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in a sports event that in a peculiar sort of way, could be a healing moment.

“We need to show people that in this community we’re good people,’’ Nunn said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, red or purple. There’s bad in everybody but we’re going to work together and show some type of unity and set a standard for other people throughout the country.’’