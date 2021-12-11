Doxsie: When you know it's time, it's time

When it’s time, you just sort of know.
When you’re skimming through the obituary section of the Sunday paper and noticing there are a fair number of people in there who were younger than you, it’s time.
When you start taking inventory of the things you wanted to accomplish professionally and you struggle to come up with anything new and realistic, it’s time.
When you think of all the wonderful, relaxing things you could be doing and seeing if only you had the time, it’s time.
The time has come.
This is the last of what I estimate to be between 10,000 and 15,000 bylines as a full-time member of the Quad-City Times sports staff.
It’s been a heckuva ride, but the moment has come to see what this retirement thing is all about.
This is the sort of decision that sends you reeling down memory lane, all the way back to when you first decided you’d like to get into this crazy newspaper business.
I knew it was what I wanted to do even before I started high school in the western suburbs of Chicago. I had grown up reading the sports pages of Chicago’s big dailies — there were four of them then — and envisioned myself chronicling Cubs championships and winning Pulitzer Prizes.
For reasons that are too convoluted to explain, I didn’t get to work for the school newspaper at either of the two high schools I attended. However, as a freshman at the College of DuPage, I came under the tutelage of a stodgy, diminutive, pipe-smoking journalism professor named Gordon Richmond, who had retired after a long career at the St. Paul Pioneer Press, where he had done everything except cover sports.
Richmond looked out over a class of a couple dozen kids on the first day in his advanced reporting class and said he couldn’t teach a class that large. In order to teach students to write precisely, he said he needed to work closely with a small group. He explained that he was going to be totally merciless in dissecting our work for the first few weeks and he predicted that after that there would be only 8 or 10 of us left.
He was going to cull the herd to the few who really wanted to do this.
He overshot his mark. After two weeks, five of us remained.
The foundation of everything I have done in the ensuing 49 years was laid in that class.
Among other things, Richmond taught me to covet constructive, concrete criticism.
Don’t get me wrong. Praise is good, too. Positive reinforcement has value. Praise makes you feel good.
Criticism makes you better.
I became sports editor of the College of DuPage Courier the following fall and I also began working part-time for a small local daily, the Wheaton Journal, further expanding my skills.
Upon graduating from Northern Illinois in December 1975, I took a $160-a-week job covering the police beat and school board meetings for the Mattoon Journal-Gazette in downstate Illinois, became sports editor of the Woodstock (Ill.) Sentinel for 2½ years, then spent five years at the Cedar Rapids Gazette before being hired as the 30-year-old sports editor of the Times in January 1984.
I’ve been here ever since. I had chances to leave for larger papers in the 1990s, but by then I knew that this was the best possible place to live and raise a family.
I’ve actually done two stints as the boss, from 1984-87 and from 2003-16. Both times I stepped down voluntarily because I much preferred crafting the compelling stories of the local sports scene as opposed to guiding others in that pursuit.
I got into this business hoping to do exciting things and I’ve caught more than my limit. I’ve been to both the Winter and Summer Olympics and attended Super Bowls, the World Series, Final Fours and 15 college football bowl games. I even got to chronicle that one Cubs championship.
I never got that Pulitzer. The Times sent me to Kenya for two weeks in 2000 to try to explain why runners from that country won the Bix 7 every year with the end product being a six-part series that won about every state and national award and actually was nominated for the Pulitzer. It didn’t win.
At times, however, I derived as much joy from covering local high school sports and the various minor league teams in our community, and digging deep into the stories of the athletes and coaches in our area.
I’ve always clung to the belief that sports journalism involves much more than just covering games, reciting statistics and recounting what the participants said. We need to be story-tellers, not stenographers.
Wherever I went or whatever I covered, I always endeavored to make readers feel as though they were there with me. It’s our duty to take readers places they are unable to go themselves.
That definitely carries a higher degree of difficulty but I always thought journalists needed to challenge themselves as much as possible. In the film "A League of Their Own," someone tells Tom Hanks’ character that it is too hard and he says "If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. It’s the hard that makes it great."
He was talking about baseball, but he may as well have been talking about journalism. The greater the difficulty of the story, the higher the reward. It’s only by pursuing perfection that we achieve excellence.
As a columnist, my intent always was to elicit some sort of emotion, whether it be joy, rage, disgust or delight. More than a few people resented and misunderstood my Chicago-style bluntness and honesty.
Through the years, hundreds have told me "I don’t always agree with what you say, but I always read it." I’ve always regarded that as a compliment.
After only a couple of years here, I realized what a rich sports history this community has and I pitched the idea of developing a Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame. I found a receptive ear in Dan Hayes, who was the Times’ editor at the time, and the idea took off. In 1987, we blended the Hall of Fame with the little high school sports banquet we already sponsored and came up with an event called the Salute to Sports. Both the Hall and the Salute remain in place today.
Legacy is such a pretentious word, but if I leave behind anything that resembles a legacy, that’s it.
There are so many people I should thank for almost a half century in sports journalism, starting with Richmond, Hayes, a friend named Mike Chapman who was responsible for bringing me to Iowa in the first place, plus nurturing bosses such as Jan Touney and Chris Juzwik who urged me to tackle larger challenges.
I’ve developed a bit of a reputation for writing stories that are obscenely excessive in length and we’d break new records for wordage if I attempted to thank everyone.
Along the way, I met an endearingly strong-willed young lady from Nichols, Iowa, on a softball field in Cedar Rapids. I married her in 1983 and we raised two wonderful — I don’t use that word lightly — children who somehow chose to go into professions even less appreciated than my own. My daughter is a teacher and my son is a cop. My pride in them exceeds anything I’ve accomplished in journalism.
So many of my sportswriting peers never have discovered the joys of marriage and family, I suspect because of all the nights and weekends we’re required to work. I know how lucky I’ve been in that respect. I’m now looking forward to spending more time with loved ones … whether they like it or not.
I also hopefully will find time to write a few more books in addition to the two I’ve already had published.
There undoubtedly will be times when I experience tinges of retirees’ remorse. On Friday nights in the high school football and basketball seasons. When the NCAA basketball tournament rolls around. When crazy people in this community begin charging up the Brady Street Hill on the last Saturday in July.
They’ll be only momentary tinges. They’ll pass quickly enough.
It’s time.