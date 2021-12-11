Doxsie: When you know it's time, it's time

I never got that Pulitzer. The Times sent me to Kenya for two weeks in 2000 to try to explain why runners from that country won the Bix 7 every year with the end product being a six-part series that won about every state and national award and actually was nominated for the Pulitzer. It didn’t win.

At times, however, I derived as much joy from covering local high school sports and the various minor league teams in our community, and digging deep into the stories of the athletes and coaches in our area.

I’ve always clung to the belief that sports journalism involves much more than just covering games, reciting statistics and recounting what the participants said. We need to be story-tellers, not stenographers.

Wherever I went or whatever I covered, I always endeavored to make readers feel as though they were there with me. It’s our duty to take readers places they are unable to go themselves.

That definitely carries a higher degree of difficulty but I always thought journalists needed to challenge themselves as much as possible. In the film "A League of Their Own," someone tells Tom Hanks’ character that it is too hard and he says "If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. It’s the hard that makes it great."