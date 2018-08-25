CORDOVA, Ill. — When the O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing made its return to Cordova International Raceway last year, it attracted some of the largest crowds in the history of the event.
It was totally understandable.
The iconic extravaganza — perhaps the oldest and very definitely the loudest sports event in the Quad-Cities — had been away for a year. Officials of the International Hot Rod Association had moved it to Memphis in 2016 after it was held at Cordova for 60 years. Absence made the heart grow fonder so when it returned to the western Illinois countryside last year, drag racing fans from all over the Midwest flocked to be part of it.
You kind of wondered if it might be a one-year spike.
It wasn’t. The crowds appeared to be every bit as massive when the 65th annual World Series was held again this weekend.
It’s impossible to get a really good handle on exactly how many people attend this event.
Many fans are lined up along the track watching the racing, sitting in bleachers, standing, in lawn chairs, perched atop RVs. But there also are hordes spread out across the property, checking out the various dragsters, getting autographs from their heroes and consuming mass quantities of corn dogs, funnel cakes and cheese curds in a county fair type setting.
It’s sort of like counting ants on a sidewalk. It’s impossible.
Suffice it to say there were at least 10,000 people at the track on Saturday, perhaps as many as 15,000.
And that’s what makes the event special.
“It’s the people, the fans,’’ said “Big Daddy’’ Don Garlits, perhaps the most legendary name in the history of drag racing. “Bob Bartel built the place and he was a real special guy. We’ll miss him forever. He was just a great friend and it was just kind of an old-time place to come to. The World Series is the longest running big national event in the world. There’s just something to be said about longevity.’’
Garlits, now 86, made his first big splash in racing when he won at Cordova in 1957. He remembers that particular visit for other reasons. He believes he and his wife conceived their first daughter that night in a tent they pitched on the grounds alongside a couple of trees.
He stood in the doorway of his trailer, which doubles as a traveling museum, on Saturday afternoon and pointed off in the distance to show which trees he meant.
“They were just little trees then,’’ he said. “They’re really big trees now.’’
Garlits no longer races but he still makes frequent appearances at the World Series to sign autographs, sell books and posters, and mingle with the people.
Shirley “Cha Cha’’ Muldowney, the first woman ever to obtain a top fuel racing license and another legendary figure in the sport, also was back at the World Series this weekend, signing autographs and selling merchandise at a trailer next to Garlits.
Muldowney, 78, hasn’t been to Cordova since 2003, when she and Garlits staged a match race as part of her farewell tour, but she said the place hasn’t changed a bit.
She said she didn’t necessarily love this venue when she was racing because its proximity to the Mississippi River sometimes led the track to be covered in dew when the final runs were being held late in the evening.
“But I always liked coming here because of the fans,’’ she said.
Many of those fans sat there in the sun all day Saturday, watching the steady stream of dragsters zipping down the straightaway.
It started with conventional dragsters with names like Orange Crate, Vulgar Display Power, Dartzilla and American Muscle, and graduated up to the nitro cars and top fuel dragsters, that shake the ground and rattle eardrums for the few seconds it takes them to travel a quarter mile.
Another of the highlights Saturday was ceremonies honoring the first eight inductees into the World Series’ newly-created Hall of Fame. Included in that group were Garlits and Muldowney.
One of the other Hall of Fame inductees, long-time drag racing promoter and announcer Ron Leek, made reference to the 2016 debacle in Memphis while addressing the crowd prior to Saturday night’s program.
“You know how many spectators they had in Memphis for that mess?’’ he said. “About 250.’’
Then he glanced down a straightaway in which every seat was occupied and where fans stood three or four deep along the fence.
“Now look at this,’’ he said. “This is where this thing belongs.’’