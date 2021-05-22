Dr. Thorburn found her athletic calling in cycling

“I actually was a lot better at it quickly compared to running,’’ she said.

Bruce Thorburn vividly recalls a phone conversation he had with his daughter around that time.

“She said ‘You know, I think I like bicycling better because it doesn’t hurt my knees,’’’ he said. “And the next thing you know she said ‘You know, my times are not that far away from Olympic times.’’’

In her first year of competition, Thorburn helped Stanford finish second in the nation in road cycling in 1998.

Improving fast

Many of the top cyclists in the U.S. were in the Bay area at that time, including two members of the 2000 U.S. Olympic team, so Thorburn got a chance to measure herself against some of the best riders in the world. She eventually became part of the prestigious Webcor Builders cycling team.

“I got to see kind of what it took but I was pretty much a frustrated bicycle racer for the rest of my medical training,’’ she said. “I did my training in medical school and then my residency, which was extremely time intensive. I couldn’t put the hours in to train.