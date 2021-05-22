Dr. Thorburn found her athletic calling in cycling

In the middle of the 1990s, it seemed as though Christine Thorburn’s career as a competitive athlete was behind her.
The Davenport native had been a successful distance runner at both the high school and college levels, but as she reached her late 20s, arthritic knees made it almost impossible for her to continue running.
Her academic achievements had matched — or perhaps exceeded — what she had done as an athlete and she was looking forward to a long career as a doctor.
Then she was introduced to the sport of cycling by a classmate at Stanford University’s medical school and a world of new possibilities presented themselves.
Thorburn initially took up the new endeavor for recreation purposes, but she became good enough to compete twice in the Olympic Games and came very close to winning a pair of Olympic medals.
That has landed her a spot in the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame. Thorburn will be honored next month along with Mike Butcher and Grey Giovanine in the 35th group of inductees.
Thorburn, 51, is now a highly successful rheumatologist at Palo Alto Medical Foundation, just across the street from the Stanford campus. She is justifiably proud of what she has accomplished both as an athlete and a doctor, but she admits there are tinges of regret attached to her cycling exploits.
She finished fourth in the women’s time trial at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, just one spot away from a medal. She was fifth in the same event in 2008 at Beijing and actually was even closer to medaling, placing just a few seconds out of third place.
“I’ve come to grips with it,’’ Thorburn said. “There’s nobody at fault. In sports, you’re on the wrong side of luck sometimes.’’
Off and running
A cycling career wasn’t anything Thorburn even considered while growing up in Bettendorf.
Her father, Bruce, an orthodontist, was an avid runner and his two oldest children, Craig and Jolene, also became gifted runners.
It was only natural that Christine would follow the same path. She began running the Quad-City Times Bix 7 at an early age and by the age of 12, in 1982, she was doing the grueling 7-mile race in less than an hour. When she was 15, she won her age group.
It was around that time, while watching Mary Decker Slaney compete in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, that Thorburn began to dream of becoming an Olympian herself.
Bruce Thorburn said he could see at a very early age that his youngest daughter had the competitive drive to achieve something like that.
When Christine was very young, the family took a leisurely bicycle trip up to McCausland, Iowa, with fellow orthodontist Don Sierk. Christine lagged behind everyone else on the way there so Sierk came back and picked her up in his car.
“It made her so mad that he would think that she wasn’t going to make it,’’ Bruce Thorburn recalled. “So when we went back home, she was leading the way.’’
Christine also was involved in other sports at an early age, but she tore the anterior cruciate ligament and the meniscus in her knee while playing basketball in junior high school and she began focusing mostly on running.
As a freshman at Pleasant Valley in 1984, she placed 10th in the Iowa Class 3A state cross country meet, beginning a steady stream of success in high school distance events. She was in the top 10 in the state cross country meet all four years at PV and was in the top 10 in the 3,000 meters at the state track meet three times, placing fourth as a senior.
As a sophomore, she came down with mononucleosis during the cross country season but didn’t let that stop her.
“I kept running through it and it kind of changed my career,’’ Thorburn said. “I never quite felt like I had the energy after that.’’
Her running success continued at Division III Grinnell College as she won the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 meters in the Midwest Conference track meet as a freshman.
But another bout with mono the following fall derailed her. As a junior, she suffered a stress fracture in her foot. She never ran track again and even in cross country was not as good as she had been previously.
“It felt like maybe running was not my sport,’’ she said.
A new sport
Grinnell was a great place for Thorburn in other ways, though. She always had been a great student, graduating from PV as the valedictorian, and at Grinnell she won a Fulbright Scholarship to do a year of postgraduate study in Nepal.
“That place just unfolded her potential like you cannot believe,’’ Bruce Thorburn said of Grinnell.
Christine could have gone to almost any medical school in the country, but she loved the atmosphere, facilities and climate at Stanford.
“She said Stanford was so unique because the professors weren’t the stars of the show; it was the other students that you talked with that were just so amazing,’’ Bruce Thorburn said.
Christine was three years into her medical studies at Stanford when her life took an unexpected turn. A classmate who competed on Stanford’s cycling team approached her about taking up the sport. Since road cycling is considered a club sport and not sanctioned by the NCAA, graduate students were eligible to compete.
Thorburn had taken a bicycle trip from Palo Alto to Portland, Oregon, with some friends the previous summer and thoroughly enjoyed it.
She decided to give the sport a try and found a new calling.
“I actually was a lot better at it quickly compared to running,’’ she said.
Bruce Thorburn vividly recalls a phone conversation he had with his daughter around that time.
“She said ‘You know, I think I like bicycling better because it doesn’t hurt my knees,’’’ he said. “And the next thing you know she said ‘You know, my times are not that far away from Olympic times.’’’
In her first year of competition, Thorburn helped Stanford finish second in the nation in road cycling in 1998.
Improving fast
Many of the top cyclists in the U.S. were in the Bay area at that time, including two members of the 2000 U.S. Olympic team, so Thorburn got a chance to measure herself against some of the best riders in the world. She eventually became part of the prestigious Webcor Builders cycling team.
“I got to see kind of what it took but I was pretty much a frustrated bicycle racer for the rest of my medical training,’’ she said. “I did my training in medical school and then my residency, which was extremely time intensive. I couldn’t put the hours in to train.
“Then I became a fellow in rheumatology in 2003. I was still putting in 50-hour weeks but I didn’t have so many overnights in the hospital so I got better sleep and was able to focus on my training and I was able to do some races and I got a lot better in 2003 and 2004. I started working with a coach for the first time.’’
Bruce and Carolyn Thorburn, who passed away in 2018, had gone to almost all of their daughter’s track and cross country meets when she was in high school and college but they didn’t fully realize how good she was becoming as a cyclist.
They also didn’t initially grasp how perilous a sport it could be.
“They came out to visit once and I drove them up one of these narrow winding mountain roads where I trained on the bike,’’ Christine said. “It was one of my favorite rides to go on and my mother just about flipped out. She said ‘This is dangerous!’ So I kind of didn’t tell them much about what I was doing.’’
It was a little stunning when Bruce got the phone call early in 2004 telling him that Christine had made the U.S. Olympic team.
“She started telling us she was going to go to the Olympics and we said ‘What?!’’’ he said.
A near miss
In Athens, Thorburn was one of the earliest riders to take off in the time trial, an event in which the cyclists do the course individually, one at a time.
She was in third place most of the day before one of the final riders, Karin Thuerig of Switzerland, came in late and beat her time by 16 seconds, taking the bronze medal and bumping Thorburn down to fourth place.
“I was still a pretty new racer internationally,’’ Thorburn said. “I only did my first race in Europe six weeks before going to Greece and most of the important bike racing takes place in Europe. So truthfully, fourth place was a pretty phenomenal result for a new cyclist on the scene.’’
It stung, however, that the other three Americans in the time trial earned medals. Dede Barry won silver in the women’s competition and among the men, Tyler Hamilton won gold and Bobby Julich took the bronze. Hamilton later was stripped of his medal for doping.
“Just being fourth kind of has a stigma because you’re the one that didn’t get a medal so when I was in the Olympics at that time it was disappointing,’’ Thorburn said. “But I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on that and I’m pretty proud of that.’’
At that point, she faced the challenging decision of whether or not to continue competing or just get on with her life in medicine.
She had $140,000 in student loans when she began her cycling career and had deferred her payments while she was serving her fellowship.
“I had a choice to either stay in medical training and defer or get a job where I could actually make enough money to start paying back my loans,’’ she said.
In 2005, she joined the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, which allowed her to pursue all of her dreams.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to continue to bike race but they were willing to let me work almost a half-time schedule and keep training so I decided to go for it in large part because I was still pretty early in my cycling career even though I was a little bit older,’’ Thorburn said.
“As an athlete, I hadn’t raced that many years and I was still on my improvement arc after the 2004 Olympics. And getting fourth, I thought ‘Gosh, maybe I can do better than that.’’’
She developed a schedule in which she worked three long days as a doctor, then spent the other four days a week training as a cyclist.
She had top-five finishes in the UCI World Championships in both 2006 and 2007 and early in 2008 she took a leave of absence from her medical practice to focus entirely on the Beijing Olympics.
“I came to the realization that I have 30 more years to be a doctor, but only one more year to be a competitive cyclist,” she said at the time.
More disappointment
Thorburn felt fully prepared for the exceptionally hilly 14.5-mile course in Beijing and this time she was going to be the second-to-last rider taking off in the time trial.
Cyclists in the time trial normally have a coach follow them in a vehicle and provide time checks on a radio. Thorburn didn’t do that in Athens because she was so early in the rotation but she was depending on it to help her in Beijing.
The radio worked in the beginning of the race but after she reached the top of the climb, she stopped hearing anything. It was dead silence the rest of the race.
“It messed with my head,’’ Thorburn said. “Normally, I’m a pretty mentally tough athlete but having been given some instructions and then not hearing anything started to give me doubts. ‘Was I not doing very well?’ So when I finished and I realized I was so close, it was pretty frustrating. It leaves you thinking ‘Gosh, where could I have dug deeper?’’’
Fellow American Kristin Armstrong won the gold medal. Thuerig won the bronze again but this time she was only 3.17 seconds ahead of Thorburn in a 35-minute race.
“It was sort of an unsatisfying finish to my career,’’ Thorburn admitted.
Just about everything that has happened since then has been very satisfying.
Thorburn continues to work as a rheumatologist, spending half her time as a clinician seeing patients and the other half as an administrator. She has been happily married since 2005 to Ted Huang, a former Olympic windsurfer she met through cycling.
She still gets out on the bike for exercise purposes and is one of nine former cyclists on the selection committee for USA Cycling.
In a 2016 speech she delivered back at Grinnell, she recalled that after narrowly missing a medal in 2008, a USA Cycling official wistfully wondered how well she might have done had she not split her time between medicine and cycling.