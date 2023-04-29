DES MOINES — A real job can wait for Mallory Lindaman.

Even with a master’s degree in biomechanical engineering and plans to pursue a career in the development of cardiovascular devices, Lindaman is not ready to walk away from running yet.

She is having too much fun competing.

The former Davenport Assumption High School and University of Iowa standout returned to the Drake Relays on Saturday afternoon and finished third in the Women’s 800 Invitational in 2 minutes, 6.35 seconds. Susan Ejore won the race comprised of 10 runners in 2:03.84.

Formerly Mallory King, she married high school sweetheart Connor Lindaman last October. She graduated with her master’s last December, has been serving as a volunteer coach at the University of Iowa and training in Iowa City.

“I kind of refuse to put a timeline and end date on track and field right now,” said Lindaman, who is associated with Tracksmith. “It is a passion and I love going to practice every day. As long as I continue to enjoy what I’m doing and have the means to do it, I’m happy to continue for as far as I can see right now.”

Lindaman is still seeing continual improvement.

She ran an indoor lifetime best in late January in Iowa City in 2:04.1. She registered a 2:03.39 outdoors last year in California.

“I’m pushing my body to things I never ever dreamed of,” Lindaman said. “These opportunities are something I could not have even fathomed maybe four or five years ago. I’m pushing myself to new limits and doing things I could never fathom.

“I know the areas I need to work on as far as training goes. I’m just really eager to put together that race that puts all those aspects together.”

Lindaman said it has been an adjustment getting acclimated to the pro running lifestyle. She has been competing about every two weeks.

Once again, weather was not ideal in her return trip to Drake Stadium. Rain fell throughout the race and temperatures were in the upper 40s.

“It was a really good race,” she said. “It is April in Iowa so we can’t control the weather. Some days it is nice, some days it is not. You just go out there and focus on competing. If the time is there today, it is. If not, it is a good racing experience.”

Connor made the trip to Des Moines with Lindaman for Saturday’s race.

“I’ve got the biggest supporter and cheerleader at home every single day,” she said. “When practice doesn’t go great or I’m nervous for a workout or meet, he reminds me I can do anything. That constant support means everything to me.”

Because of that, Lindaman is putting no end date on her competitive running career.

“I’d love to say as a high schooler I dreamed of being here today,” she said, “but being completely honest, I didn’t know that was a possibility.

“I’m taking it step by step and not trying to look too far ahead. I still love it and I still have big goals to chase."

College tidbits

*Two former Quad-City standouts spurred Western Illinois University to a white flag in the men's sprint medley relay Saturday. Davenport West alum NaZion Caruthers and Central DeWitt grad Lucas Burmeister ran the 200 legs for the Leathernecks. Richard Brown and Lucas Hofer ran the 400 and 800 legs for Western, which finished in 3:23.36. South Dakota was second in 3:24.56.

*Former Northeast prep Wyatt Schmidt ran the 800 leg on Wartburg College’s runner-up distance medley relay. The Knights finished in 9:49.59. Schmidt ran a 1:49.89 split on his 800, taking Wartburg from sixth to third place.

*North Scott graduate Spencer Thomas ran the second leg on Grand View University’s runner-up men’s 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay. Thomas teamed with Mason Thompson, Kevin Curet and Chantz Minear for a time of 59.33 seconds. Indiana State took first in 58.60.

*United Township graduate and Iowa freshman high jumper Jade Hunter cleared 5-6 to establish a personal best and place fifth in the university/college division.

*Pleasant Valley alum Harmony Creasy won two medals Friday in the long jump and triple jump. She ran the 400 leg on Loras’ runner-up distance medley relay Saturday. Creasy pieced together a 400 split of 56.49 seconds. The Duhawks finished in 11:44.22, the top time in Division III this season.