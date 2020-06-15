Duck blind drawing cancellations

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (ILDNR) announced that it has cancelled all waterfowl blind drawings for 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Existing blind holders will be allowed to maintain their blinds through the 2020-2021 waterfowl season.
“Waterfowl blind drawings are a treasured and time-honored tradition here in Illinois, with waterfowl hunters looking forward to these in-person events annually,” said Colleen Callahan, director, ILDNR. “Understanding that, and coupled with the duty we have to safeguard the health and safety of our sportsmen and women, as well as our staff, we know cancelling this year’s events is the right decision.”
Pursuant to the ILDNR’s administrative rules as authorized under the Illinois Wildlife Code, hunters must be physically present to claim their blind if their name is drawn. The drawings, typically held in June and July, frequently draw attendance in the hundreds or thousands which has the potential to violate social distancing and crowd size requirements.
Free Fishing Weekend this Father’s Day Weekend
The annual Illinois Free Fishing Days begins this Friday June 19th and continues through Monday June 22nd. Anglers have no excuses for not asking dad fishing this weekend. Free fishing days allows anglers to fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp. All other possession and length limits are still applicable however. If you are looking for a place to fishing, check the ILDNR website or call one of our many area bait and tackle stores, who will have the latest information on where they are biting and what they are biting on.
Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts
If you are looking for that last minute Father’s Day gift, here are some of the goto gifts that any outdoorsmen dad can use multiples of. First, portable battery chargers are a must during hunting and fishing season. I have a couple and they are life savers at times. Second, insulated mugs never go out of style as they are usually all in the dirty dish side of the sink when I’m ready to hit the road. Next, ear muffs for shooting are a great pickup, especially pairs that have electronic cutoffs to allow you to talk normally until there is a load noise. These can also save your dad’s hearing, which may need all the help it can get.
If your dad is really picky about his gear, and I know the feeling, then maybe a gift card from one of our local outdoor gear and bait shops would be best. We are fortunate to have very experienced individuals running most of our locally owned outdoor stores. Having spent a lot of money at several of them, the knowledge and customer service at these outfits are second to none. They can help find that item he has been thinking about purchasing, but did not want to spend the money on.
Overall, the greatest gift you can give your dad will not cost you any money, just your time. As a father, all the gear in the world is nice, but having my kids on the water or in the field with me is worth more than dollars. Simple things like taking him out to the shooting range or the sporting clays course will bring smiles all day. With Father’s Day weekend also being the annual free fishing weekend, there is no excuse for missing that chance to share a day casting a line with dad.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!