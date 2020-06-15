Duck blind drawing cancellations

Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts

If you are looking for that last minute Father’s Day gift, here are some of the goto gifts that any outdoorsmen dad can use multiples of. First, portable battery chargers are a must during hunting and fishing season. I have a couple and they are life savers at times. Second, insulated mugs never go out of style as they are usually all in the dirty dish side of the sink when I’m ready to hit the road. Next, ear muffs for shooting are a great pickup, especially pairs that have electronic cutoffs to allow you to talk normally until there is a load noise. These can also save your dad’s hearing, which may need all the help it can get.

If your dad is really picky about his gear, and I know the feeling, then maybe a gift card from one of our local outdoor gear and bait shops would be best. We are fortunate to have very experienced individuals running most of our locally owned outdoor stores. Having spent a lot of money at several of them, the knowledge and customer service at these outfits are second to none. They can help find that item he has been thinking about purchasing, but did not want to spend the money on.

Overall, the greatest gift you can give your dad will not cost you any money, just your time. As a father, all the gear in the world is nice, but having my kids on the water or in the field with me is worth more than dollars. Simple things like taking him out to the shooting range or the sporting clays course will bring smiles all day. With Father’s Day weekend also being the annual free fishing weekend, there is no excuse for missing that chance to share a day casting a line with dad.

