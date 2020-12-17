Early slump proves costly for Muskies in loss

Although the Muscatine Muskies managed to pull within three points late in the third quarter against the Pleasant Valley Spartans, going scoreless for nine minutes to open the game proved too big a hole for the Muskies to dig out of Friday.
Injuries and early foul trouble didn’t help, either.
The Muskies played a solid middle two quarters of basketball at MHS on Friday night. However, a five-point fourth wasn’t nearly enough to get Muscatine over the hump once the PV lead dwindled, and the Spartans strolled to a 46-28 win.
It was a 3-pointer from Muskie junior Braden Hufford that made the score 23-20 with under four minutes remaining in the third quarter, but the Spartans immediately responded with an 8-0 run.
“(We got it to three) then we had a couple turnovers and didn’t rotate on defense,” said Muscatine head coach John Windham. “We just break down at the wrong times. We haven’t yet gotten the mentality to get back into games and go to the next level.
“We’re content being in the game.”
Hufford ended 3-of-7 from the field for eight points.
Pleasant Valley (2-2, 2-2 MAC) senior Joey Borbeck took one of the many Muscatine turnovers the other way for a hoop and foul with 24 seconds to play in the third to cap off the PV run.
Muscatine (0-3, 0-3 MAC) would get it back, though, as senior Nick Scholz completed a three-point play of his own after he got fouled shooting with less than a second to play in the frame.
Quarter three ended with each team scoring eight points, but by then a stalemate did Muscatine little good.
The Spartans didn’t exactly storm out of the gate, as the team settled into its deliberate offense while in the half court. It was Muscatine turnovers, though, that led to several easy PV buckets throughout the game.
The Muskies turned it over on their first three possessions but minimized the damage by holding PV scoreless until a Borbeck 3 began the night’s scoring with 5:45 remaining in the opening quarter.
By then, Muscatine had already accumulated four of the six team fouls committed in the first eight minutes of the game.
“We did the same thing against Assumption,” said Windham of the early fouls. “But I was very proud of our defensive effort. I think we’re starting to get it on defense.”
The team was without junior Dante Lee, who has been impressive in his first year of varsity action thus far, scoring 20 points in the Muskies’ first two games, second most on the team. And senior Waker Cler has yet to make his season debut after suffering an ankle injury leading up to the start of the season.
“We are playing short handed,” Windham said. “We have guys playing more minutes than they should … but hopefully, that will come out for the better down the road. These guys who have not played a lot are getting a lot more minutes and when it comes time late in the year, they should be ready to go.”
After getting blanked to start, the Muskies outscored the Spartans 15-12 in the second quarter, largely due to the effort by senior Noah Yahn, who shot 4-6 with two 3s in the frame for 10 of his 15, which tied for the game high with PV’s Borbeck.
Senior Jacob Townsend added nine points and four rebounds for the Spartans.
The Muskies committed a total of 18 turnovers, but cleaned up considerably after half of those came in the first quarter.
