Easton Valley game-winner in double-OT ends Wapello's run

CLINTON — Tied at 48 in double overtime with under a minute left, Easton Valley head coach Dan Beck turned to the oldest play in his playbook.

“It’s a play that we run all the time,” Beck said. “It’s a play that’s so old, I ran it in high school. My high school coach is still alive, and when I told him we run it, I said someone’s open every time we run it. He said ‘I don’t even remember what (play) you’re talking about.’

“We’ve been running it for years, and someone’s always open. And it’s usually where Porter Fuegen plays.”

With 45 seconds to play in double overtime, Wapello’s Maddox Griffin hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 48.

Then Easton Valley’s Porter Fuegen hit a bigger shot, one that propelled the fifth-ranked Easton Valley River Hawks to the Class 1A Substate 4 final. The River Hawks slid past the Indians in the district final 50-48, needing two extra periods to do so Tuesday night inside Yourd Gymnasium at Clinton High School.

"We came down and ran our play that we run a lot at the end of the quarter," senior Porter Fuegen said. "We were looking to get a shot in the corner, but I flashed to the high post and my brother found me and I knew once I turned ... I just have to rise up and knock it down."

