Edwards and Hernandez set to meet on June 5

Two of the Quad-City’s most successful boxers of recent years will meet in the ring on June 5 as part of a fight card that has been dubbed "Iowa's Best Boxing Event of the Year."

Stunning Stephen Edwards and Junior Hernandez will square off in one of the main events of the Extreme Maximus show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Edwards, who has fought primarily as a super welterweight, has a 15-1-1 record with the only loss coming against another Quad-Cities standout, Limberth Ponce. Hernandez, who has an extensive background in mixed martial arts events, is 2-0 as a boxer. Both fighters are 34.

In the other featured fight, Davenport’s Donovan Dennis (14-4) will take on Omaha's Brian Houston (3-0-1) for the vacant USA Mid-America cruiserweight championship. The two faced one another as amateurs in the semifinals of the 2011 national Golden Gloves in Indianapolis with Dennis coming out victorious.

"This is the area's best boxing event since the Michael Nunn-Pat Miletich event drew almost 4,000 people," Extreme Maximus promoter Monte Cox said. "I really don't think any boxing event in Iowa this year will come close to this one talent-wise."