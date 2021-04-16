Edwards and Hernandez set to meet on June 5

Two of the Quad-City’s most successful boxers of recent years will meet in the ring on June 5 as part of a fight card that has been dubbed "Iowa's Best Boxing Event of the Year."
Stunning Stephen Edwards and Junior Hernandez will square off in one of the main events of the Extreme Maximus show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Edwards, who has fought primarily as a super welterweight, has a 15-1-1 record with the only loss coming against another Quad-Cities standout, Limberth Ponce. Hernandez, who has an extensive background in mixed martial arts events, is 2-0 as a boxer. Both fighters are 34.
In the other featured fight, Davenport’s Donovan Dennis (14-4) will take on Omaha's Brian Houston (3-0-1) for the vacant USA Mid-America cruiserweight championship. The two faced one another as amateurs in the semifinals of the 2011 national Golden Gloves in Indianapolis with Dennis coming out victorious.
"This is the area's best boxing event since the Michael Nunn-Pat Miletich event drew almost 4,000 people," Extreme Maximus promoter Monte Cox said. "I really don't think any boxing event in Iowa this year will come close to this one talent-wise."
More than 1,000 tickets were sold for the event within the first two days, but $60 table seats and $40 general admission tickets are still available. They can be purchased from participating fighters or online at NitroTickets.com.
Preliminary fights will start at 4 p.m. followed by the main card at about 6:30 p.m. Mediacom will televise the entire event on a delayed basis on channel MC22.
Also competing on the card, which will include both boxing and kickboxing bouts, are Quad-Cities fighters Shawn West, Robert Calvin, Adam Frederick, Jeremy Castro, Jeremy Marts, Quinton Stage, Roberto Negrete, Ryan Delf, Josiah Molina and Nate Hagge.
Frederick, from Rock Island, will fight for the Extreme Maximus 170-pound amateur kickboxing title against a yet-to-be-named opponent.