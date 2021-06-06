Edwards took care of business against Hernandez

If you were expecting Stephen Edwards to be gracious and complimentary following his victory over Junior Hernandez on Saturday night in the Extreme Maximus Fightfest, think again.
He wasn’t.
Edwards was sharp and followed his game plan precisely in grinding out a six-round decision in the final fight of a much-anticipated event that attracted about 2,000 people to the Fair Center at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
But after getting the win over Hernandez, a mixed martial arts veteran from Bettendorf in only his third pro boxing endeavor, Edwards wasn’t inclined to give his opponent even the slightest sliver of credit.
“He asked for it,’’ Edwards said. “He said he’d beat me, he promised he’d beat me and I beat his ass.’’
As you’ve probably heard by now, the two combatants engaged in some ugly social media exchanges over the past several months that occasionally got unnecessarily personal.
Hernandez spoke about Edwards’ defensive style, which frequently involves grabbing and clutching, and he pointed out that the Davenport fighter, now 16-1-1, had not defeated anyone with a winning record.
(He has now. Hernandez was 2-0.)
Hernandez also crossed a line by saying things about members of Edwards’ family.
When the talking stopped and the fighting began Saturday night, it was a reasonably competitive fight.
Edwards actually did a little less grabbing than usual and was very effective at picking his spots to go on the attack.
One of those instances came near the end of the second round when he launched a flurry of punches at Hernandez.
“I knew I was going to frustrate him,’’ Edwards said. “I was going to punch him and jab him. I knew he would come in looking for the haymakers. I just stuck to the game plan … I knew what I had to do.’’
Hernandez had a few moments, too. He landed some solid left hooks and there was an effective right uppercut near the end of the fifth round.
“I didn’t feel nothing,’’ Edwards said. “I almost took him out in the second round. I should have finished him off. I had him dazed.’’
As the sixth round wound down, Edwards’ supporters began chanting “Stephen, Stephen,’’ and you could hear others in the crowd responding with “Junior, Junior.’’
It was an intense ending to an evening that also included lopsided victories by Davenport’s Donovan Dennis, Shawn West and Robert Calvin and a glimpse of a possible future star in Chicago heavyweight Deontae Pettigrew.
One judge had Edwards winning all six rounds but another didn’t have him winning the fight at all, scoring it a 57-57 draw.
“There’s always a hater out there for me,’’ Edwards said.
The third judge probably came closest to the truth, scoring it 58-56 in Edwards’ favor.
The two fighters had only a brief conversation afterward.
“I just said ‘We put on a good show,’’’ Edwards told us. “He called me out on Facebook and talked crap about my family. You had it wrong when you said I was calling him out. He was doing it. I had no reason to call him out. I gave him the fight. I don’t think he earned it.’’
Hernandez, by the way, vacated the premises before he could be interviewed, but the suspicion is he wouldn’t have been much more complimentary of his opponent than Edwards was.
Danny Dothard, who helped train Edwards for the fight, said part of his preparation involved a sparring session with Rock Island's Limberth Ponce, who handed Edwards his only loss back in 2019. Edwards abruptly terminated what had been an otherwise amicable interview before he could confirm that.
Some of his supporters angrily labeled us a "hater'' for even suggesting such a thing.
When the Edwards-Hernandez bout was over, another Davenport middleweight, Pachino Hill, got up into the ring, somehow got possession of the microphone — you kind of wonder how these things happen, don’t you? — and challenged Edwards to fight him sometime in the future.
Edwards glared at Hill and waved him away.
It all was a bit theatrical but it might be an interesting next step for Edwards.
At 35, he is much older and more experienced than Hill, who is 24, only 16 months removed from his pro debut and 4-0 going into a June 19 fight at the Davenport RiverCenter.
It could be promoted as the flashy up-and-comer from Davenport against the grizzled veteran who grew up on the same streets and almost always finds a way to win.
That certainly would be preferable to the toxic build-up we had to Saturday’s fight.