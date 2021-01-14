Eiland's hot half powers North Scott boys past West

It was the Landon Eiland show in the first half of North Scott’s 48-36 Mississippi Athletic Conference basketball win at Davenport West on Thursday night.

Eiland scored 18 of his game-high 21 points before the break, including 13 of the Lancers’ 16 in the second quarter to help give North Scott a 25-15 halftime lead. The senior and Truman State University commit finished 8-of-13 from the field, making five of his six looks from deep as the Lancers held firm control down the stretch.

North Scott (7-2, 5-2 MAC) trailed 11-9 after one quarter before Eiland took over. West (3-2, 3-2 MAC) simply struggled to make shots at the Falcons Nest in the loss.

Eiland said anyone could have had the hot hand after the win, but it was his night on Thursday as he outscored the opposition by himself in the first half.

“Everyone was doing their job,” he said. “It all started on the defensive end. We weren’t really worried about the offensive end; everything would come if we just rebounded well and stayed strong.”

The Lancers packed it in on defense, but West missed a number of good looks at the rim and made five of its 21 shots from deep.