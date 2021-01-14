Eiland's hot half powers North Scott boys past West

It was the Landon Eiland show in the first half of North Scott’s 48-36 Mississippi Athletic Conference basketball win at Davenport West on Thursday night.
Eiland scored 18 of his game-high 21 points before the break, including 13 of the Lancers’ 16 in the second quarter to help give North Scott a 25-15 halftime lead. The senior and Truman State University commit finished 8-of-13 from the field, making five of his six looks from deep as the Lancers held firm control down the stretch.
North Scott (7-2, 5-2 MAC) trailed 11-9 after one quarter before Eiland took over. West (3-2, 3-2 MAC) simply struggled to make shots at the Falcons Nest in the loss.
Eiland said anyone could have had the hot hand after the win, but it was his night on Thursday as he outscored the opposition by himself in the first half.
“Everyone was doing their job,” he said. “It all started on the defensive end. We weren’t really worried about the offensive end; everything would come if we just rebounded well and stayed strong.”
The Lancers packed it in on defense, but West missed a number of good looks at the rim and made five of its 21 shots from deep.
“We couldn’t make a shot,” West coach David Robinson said. “They made shots and kept their composure. … Then we started to play catch-up and they moved the ball around well. We just couldn’t make a shot.”
West shot 12 of 42 from the field with North Scott going 16 of 38. The Lancers were 7 of 15 from deep and converted nine of their 14 free throws. West was 7 of 12 from the line.
West made just one shot from the field during North Scott’s 10-6 advantage in the third. John Miller scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter.
“Guys are trying their hardest and they’re doing everything right, it just wouldn’t fall in,” Robinson said. “But it was a good game both ways and we just have to understand what we need to do next time and make shots.”
Eiland’s big second quarter also frustrated the Falcons.
“We can’t let anybody get 18 points in the first half,” Robinson said.
Oliver Hughes added 14 points for the Lancers and Drew Kilburg (six points) was 6-of-8 at the line.
North Scott coach Shamus Budde said West’s athleticism on defense is not something that can be simulated in practice, but his team executed.
“I was really proud of our guys with how strong they were with the ball,” Budde said. “We really tried to limit our live ball turnovers and we did a good job of that tonight.”
The Lancers had eight turnovers to West’s 12.
Budde said Eiland’s ability to know when to attack was key to his big first half.
“He just took advantage of what they were giving him,” Budde said. “He’s getting better and the game is slowing down for him.”
Eiland took just one shot, a made 3-pointer, in the third quarter.
“Landon has been with us for three years now, and he always puts the program before himself,” Budde said. “He’s a special kid.”
Eiland complimented West after the win.
“They’re a good defensive team,” Eiland said. “We all stayed together, and that’s what we always talk about, that’s our team motto. And that’s what we did.”