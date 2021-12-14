Electric bikes can aid outdoors enthusiasts

I have a similar situation in that my entries to different stands are long trips on this new farm. Cellular cameras have allowed me to learn where the deer are, where they move all day, and why it is nearly impossible to get to those areas without bumping deer. Just like my buddy’s situation, sometime the best way from point A to point B is not a straight line.

If you are not familiar with electric bikes, they are just like the bicycles we rode as kids (or adults) but have a throttle button similar to a four-wheeler. The batteries typically are lithium, which drive an electric motor to assist the operator while they pedal. In most cases, you can also just use the throttle to propel the bike. The tires are usually wide (about 4 inches), allowing you to handle the different surfaces and conditions in the field. Most will have a capacity of roughly 300 pounds, so they can handle a hunter and all the gear without much issue. I had it up to 22 mph while going down the paved road. While they are not cheap to purchase, they are a fraction of the cost of a four-wheeler or side-by-side. The range on the bikes is variable, but most will allow at a minimum 20 miles of effort free riding.