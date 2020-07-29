Every sport has a season for Illinois preps as football delayed until spring

"It will be work, but if we get a chance to help kids have games to play, we’ll all be behind that," Nichols said.

The IHSA is going to allow participants in football, boys soccer and girls volleyball to take part in a new fall "contact period" with coaches, mirroring the work that teams are putting in this summer during a contact period which runs through Aug. 9.

Coaches will have 20 days between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31 to work with their student-athletes.

Hammer welcomes that opportunity.

"Especially for the kids who don’t play another sport, I think that is a good situation," Hammer said. "With practices starting in February, it won’t be a time to install an offense or something like that, but it will be a good opportunity to build a team and put in some time on skill development, that type of thing."

Wednesday’s decision may not be enough to prevent some Illinois preps from considering transfer options to states where football will remain a fall sport.

"I wouldn’t be surprised to see some students on the Illinois side decide to do that," Hammer said. "We’ll support them if they feel that is best for them. As coaches, it’s not about us. We’re here for the students."