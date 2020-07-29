Every sport has a season for Illinois preps as football delayed until spring

Every sport will have a season in Illinois high schools during the upcoming school year — four of them to be exact.
The Illinois High School Association approved a unique plan Wednesday that alters the state’s traditional prep sports seasons, shifting football, boys soccer and girls volleyball from fall to spring and extending the schedules for traditional spring sports nearly a month into late June.
Schedules for every sport Illinois high school athletes compete in will be adjusted because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Regular seasons will be shortened. Football teams, for example, can expect to play seven regular-season games with the first likely be played on March 5.
Postseason competition in every sport may be limited in scope if it is allowed at all. That will be determined on a sport-by-sport basis and dictated by Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
But from the soccer pitch to the volleyball gym, Illinois athletes will have a chance to compete.
Football in March?
"That sounds great to me. We get to have a season," Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said.
Geneseo director of athletics and baseball coach Joe Nichols echoed those sentiments.
"The consensus that I’m hearing from coach after coach is that they are appreciative that their kids get the chance to play," Nichols said. "No plan would be perfect, but for the kids, this means a lot."
Carey Sodawasser, the boys soccer coach at Alleman High School, heard that a lot as several Pioneers worked on their game Wednesday evening at the school’s athletic complex.
"The guys, they’ve been in limbo since March. Would there be a season? Could they not get the chance to play? There has been a lot of uncertainty," Sodawasser said. "They saw what it was like last spring when that season was canceled and for everybody, especially the seniors, this opportunity means a lot."
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said providing those opportunities was at the core of what the IHSA Board of Directors wanted to accomplish when it met Wednesday to discuss the possibilities.
The group was presented with multiple scenarios.
The one it settled on — which includes keeping boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, girls swimming and girls tennis as fall sports — was the plan which IHSA officials believe has the best chance to meet safety guidelines determined by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"We are here to provide opportunities for the students in Illinois high schools and in this plan, we are able to provide every student-athlete the opportunity to take part in a modified season," Anderson said.
The IHSA plan includes running a fall sports season from Aug. 10-Oct. 24, a winter sports season from Nov. 16-Feb. 13, the new spring season of football, boys soccer and girls volleyball from Feb. 15-May 1 and the new "summer" season of traditional spring sports from May 3-June 6.
Anderson said given current guidelines, the Nov. 16 start date for the winter season may be somewhat optimistic. That season includes what the state labels "medium risk" activities basketball and "higher risk" wrestling.
But, this plan was built with flexibility in mind.
If there is a spike in the coronavirus, seasons can be altered at a later date.
If conditions improve, extended postseason opportunities are a possibility.
"There are options that the board can consider as situations evolve over the next few months," Anderson said. "It designed for where we are at this point in time and if the situation changes, it can be adjusted."
Tim McConnell, the principal at Erie High School and the president of the IHSA Board of Directors, said board members believe the plan provides Illinois high school students with the "most realistic chance" to participate in athletics while adjusting to new academic settings and health-department guidelines.
"By delaying the majority of the team sports in the fall, it will allow our schools and students the chance to acclimate to what will be, for many, a totally new educational experience," McConnell said. "We will do our best to give every student-athlete the opportunity for a season this school year."
The plan was announced two hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled new restrictions that include ranking various sports as low-, medium- or high-risk activities based on the amount of contact between athletes and their proximity during play.
Anderson said the IHSA was aware that Pritzker planned to release new restrictions, but was not made aware of what those guidelines were.
He said the IHSA decision was made based on previous conversations with state officials and a belief that they would approve fall competition in low-risk sports but were not prepared to allow football, listed among "high-risk" sports and two "medium-risk" sports in boys soccer and girls volleyball to be played this fall.
Anderson has participated in video conferences with his peers throughout the Midwest this summer and while some neighboring states, including Iowa, Indiana and Missouri, have announced plans to proceed with all fall sports with a few modifications, he said this plan is the best fit for Illinois given current state guidelines.
"We’ve shared information about plans elsewhere with state officials and have advocated for the students in Illinois with every opportunity we’ve had," Anderson said.
Revised schedules will be determined at the local level, and Nichols said Western Big Six athletic directors are scheduled to meet Thursday to begin mapping out plans.
"It will be work, but if we get a chance to help kids have games to play, we’ll all be behind that," Nichols said.
The IHSA is going to allow participants in football, boys soccer and girls volleyball to take part in a new fall "contact period" with coaches, mirroring the work that teams are putting in this summer during a contact period which runs through Aug. 9.
Coaches will have 20 days between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31 to work with their student-athletes.
Hammer welcomes that opportunity.
"Especially for the kids who don’t play another sport, I think that is a good situation," Hammer said. "With practices starting in February, it won’t be a time to install an offense or something like that, but it will be a good opportunity to build a team and put in some time on skill development, that type of thing."
Wednesday’s decision may not be enough to prevent some Illinois preps from considering transfer options to states where football will remain a fall sport.
"I wouldn’t be surprised to see some students on the Illinois side decide to do that," Hammer said. "We’ll support them if they feel that is best for them. As coaches, it’s not about us. We’re here for the students."
Hammer said the only thing he did not like about the IHSA decision was the shortened season that athletes in traditional spring sports will face after having the 2019 season canceled.
"I feel for those guys who have already lost one full season," Hammer said. "That’s not ideal, but I think a lot of guys understand."
Nichols gets that, too, but said he will trade a baseball game played in 38-degree weather in March for one played on a warm June evening.
"I can live with that, and maybe more people in the community will come out and get a chance to see our kids play and see the nice facilities we have," Nichols said. "That would be great."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!