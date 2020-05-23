Ex-Hawkeye Yanda used tuna and bike to shed pounds

***

Jerry Sloan, who was seen from time to time in some of the later episodes of The Last Dance, is best known to people now as the highly successful head coach of the Utah Jazz for 23 years.

Younger fans may have been surprised to learn that Sloan, who died Friday at the age of 78, starred for the Bulls for 10 seasons and may have been the most intense competitor in the entire NBA in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He also may have been the best rebounding guard ever.

The 6-foot-5 Sloan was a pretty good perimeter shooter but was almost maniacal defensively. It’s ironic that as a coach, his Utah teams were best known for their crisp offensive execution.

***

Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser said on the Cyclones’ virtual tour last week that he has high hopes for Davenport Assumption graduate Julien Broderson, who has a chance to break into ISU’s lineup at 184 pounds after redshirting last season.