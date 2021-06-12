Eye Openers: 30 runs in an inning? Impressive, but not a record

The Lisbon (Iowa) High School baseball team did something pretty amazing on Monday.
The Lions scored 30 runs in the top of the first inning, had 44 baserunners in three innings — 22 hits, 16 walks, 6 hit batsmen — and ended up beating Central City 37-2.
And somehow they did not break any state or national records, as far as we can tell.
They were close, though.
The 30 runs in one inning are one short of the state record of 31, scored by Mason City in a 2011 game against Des Moines North.
The national record for runs in an inning is 37, by Belmont, Miss., vs. Ashland in 1999.
The most runs ever scored in the first inning is 36, by Middlesboro, Ky., vs. Pineville in 1984.
The 37 runs in a game, however, is nowhere near the national record, which also was established by an Iowa team.
Way back in 1928, Atlantic defeated Griswold 109-0. According to stories at the time, Griswold tried to get out of its obligation to play the game and when it failed to do so, it just sent its freshman team.
The Atlantic kids showed no mercy, banging out 92 hits — including 16 home runs — and taking advantage of 22 Griswold errors. Starting pitcher Don King not only threw an 8-inning perfect game but he went 15 for 17 at the plate with 14 runs scored.
Atlantic only scored 4 runs in the first inning, but then it added 30 in the second, 12 in the third, six each in the fourth, fifth and sixth, 27 in the seventh and 18 in the eighth.
The game was called at that point, not because of the score but because of darkness.
***
In a recent auction, someone purchased a game-worn Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey from his 1996 rookie season for $3.69 million.
It’s nearly triple what anyone has paid for a jersey before, surpassing the $1.38 million that was paid for a Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey less than a month earlier.
I think I have a game-worn green Quad-City Times softball jersey somewhere in the closet at home. If someone wanted to give me $3.69 for it, I’d probably consider it.
***
Former Galesburg and University of Iowa basketball player Jason Shay has landed a new job after stepping down amid controversy as the head coach at East Tennessee State.
To the surprise of no one, Shay was hired as an assistant under native Iowan Steve Forbes at Wake Forest. Shay also served on coaching staffs with Forbes at Tennessee (2006-11), Northwest Florida State College (2011-13) and East Tennessee State (2015-20).
***
When the Chicago Cubs played the San Diego Padres and ex-Cubs Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini last week, it got us wondering about all those very young prospects the Cubs received along with pitcher Zach Davies in that big trade last December.
It turns out three of the four prospects haven’t even played in a game yet this season.
Shortstop Reginald Preciado and outfielder Ismael Mena, both 18, are slated to play for the Cubs’ Red team in the Dominican Summer League and outfielder Owen Caissie, also 18, will play for the Cubs’ team in the Arizona League. None of the Rookie Leagues have started their seasons yet.
The only one of the prospects who has actually seen action is 20-year-old Yeison Santana, one of four shortstops on the roster of the Class A Myrtle Beach Pelicans. In 60 at-bats, he is hitting a robust .167 with no homers and one RBI.
So far, it doesn’t look like much of a trade.