Eye Openers: 30 runs in an inning? Impressive, but not a record

The Lisbon (Iowa) High School baseball team did something pretty amazing on Monday.

The Lions scored 30 runs in the top of the first inning, had 44 baserunners in three innings — 22 hits, 16 walks, 6 hit batsmen — and ended up beating Central City 37-2.

And somehow they did not break any state or national records, as far as we can tell.

They were close, though.

The 30 runs in one inning are one short of the state record of 31, scored by Mason City in a 2011 game against Des Moines North.

The national record for runs in an inning is 37, by Belmont, Miss., vs. Ashland in 1999.

The most runs ever scored in the first inning is 36, by Middlesboro, Ky., vs. Pineville in 1984.

The 37 runs in a game, however, is nowhere near the national record, which also was established by an Iowa team.

Way back in 1928, Atlantic defeated Griswold 109-0. According to stories at the time, Griswold tried to get out of its obligation to play the game and when it failed to do so, it just sent its freshman team.