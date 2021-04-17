EYE OPENERS: Allow fans to help govern MLB? Sure, why not?

Verl Lekwa of Columbus Junction, Iowa, has been sending me notes and suggestions for years about various things pertaining to the world of sports.
You can tell Verl is very passionate about sports and really cares about things being done the right way.
He recently sent a list of 26 things he would change about sports. We won’t go through the whole list but there are a couple there we definitely like.
Such as:
No. 4: Realign the hierarchy of major league baseball to have it governed by a panel of nine people with equal representation from the owners, players and fans. I especially like bringing the fans into the sport’s decision-making process. This will never happen but I like it anyway.
No. 6: Change the rule in football in which a team that fumbles out of the end zone loses possession of the ball. I railed against this one a few months ago. It’s stupid and unfair.
No. 19: Alter the way high school sports teams are grouped into classes for postseason play to limit the domination of parochial schools. Illinois already does this by using a multiplier on the enrollment of private schools to move them into higher classes, especially if the school has dominated at lower levels. More states should adopt this.
While I admire Verl’s enthusiasm, he did have a few ideas that made me cringe. A few of those:
No. 1: Realign major league baseball into new leagues and divisions. He would move the Cubs, Pirates and Reds to the American League and slide the A’s, Angels and Royals to the National League. Cardinals fans would especially hate his alignment because they would be in the opposite league from the Cubs and in a division with mostly West Coast teams.
No. 12: Eliminate the 3-point field goal in basketball. While it sometimes feels as though it has taken on too much importance, it has greatly enhanced the game. It’s here to stay.
No. 16: Ban the use of batting gloves in baseball and catching gloves in football. Can you name a hitter in MLB right now who does not wear gloves? I’m not sure why we need to do this.
No. 17: Institute a rule that high school coaches should be automatically fired after a certain number of consecutive losing seasons. I really hate this one. High school sports is — or at least should be — about much more than wins and losses.
If you have an idea on how you would change sports, send it to ddoxsie@qctines.com. If we like it — or even if we don’t — we may mention it in a future column.
***
Here is an idea Verl missed. It was thrown out recently by Jon "Boog" Sciambi, the new television play-by-play man for the Cubs.
Boog proposed — and we wholeheartedly agree — that major league baseball have umpires use microphones to explain to the crowd what their rulings are, just as NFL referees do.
How many times have you seen them reverse a call by video replay or eject someone from the game with everyone in attendance and at home watching on TV wondering what just happened?
This idea should be a lot easier to get implemented than outlawing the 3-point field goal in basketball.
***
Fox College Hoops polled readers on Twitter on Thursday, asking who they thought was college basketball’s player of the year this season.
First of all, they’re a little late in asking since every player of the year award already has been handed out. And they really should ask questions where there is some level of disagreement. The last time we checked the results of the poll, Iowa’s Luka Garza was the runaway winner.
***
Alex Rodriguez and his partner, Marc Lore, have signed a letter of intent to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glenn Taylor for $1.5 billion.
A-Rod occasionally appears on the popular TV show Shark Tank with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and you can’t help but wonder if perhaps Cuban influenced him into thinking an NBA team is a lucrative place to put his money.