EYE OPENERS: Allow fans to help govern MLB? Sure, why not?

No. 1: Realign major league baseball into new leagues and divisions. He would move the Cubs, Pirates and Reds to the American League and slide the A’s, Angels and Royals to the National League. Cardinals fans would especially hate his alignment because they would be in the opposite league from the Cubs and in a division with mostly West Coast teams.

No. 12: Eliminate the 3-point field goal in basketball. While it sometimes feels as though it has taken on too much importance, it has greatly enhanced the game. It’s here to stay.

No. 16: Ban the use of batting gloves in baseball and catching gloves in football. Can you name a hitter in MLB right now who does not wear gloves? I’m not sure why we need to do this.

No. 17: Institute a rule that high school coaches should be automatically fired after a certain number of consecutive losing seasons. I really hate this one. High school sports is — or at least should be — about much more than wins and losses.

If you have an idea on how you would change sports, send it to ddoxsie@qctines.com.

