Eye Openers: An extra year for high school athletes? That's nice, but ...

Everyone knows by now that all athletes at NCAA-affiliated colleges will be granted a do-over for their 2020-21 athletic year.

Because of the pandemic, it won’t count as a year of eligibility for any of them. Even if you’re a fifth-year senior, you’re going to get a sixth year if you want it.

It’s a great move to allow athletes an extra chance to live out their dreams after having this season compromised by the virus.

But the state senate of Kentucky took this concept a step further last week, voting unanimously to grant high school senior athletes in the state an extra year of eligibility.

It’s a nice gesture. It really is. The sentiments behind it are wonderful

But how the heck is this going to work?

Assuming these kids already have earned enough credits to graduate, what sort of classes will they take during that extra year or will they take any classes at all? It’s not as though you can earn a master's degree in high school. Will they be allowed to take college classes while playing for the high school team?

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

There are tons of other logistical questions to be answered and also a great deal of potential for abuse of the rules, whatever the rules are going to be.