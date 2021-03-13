Eye Openers: An extra year for high school athletes? That's nice, but ...

Everyone knows by now that all athletes at NCAA-affiliated colleges will be granted a do-over for their 2020-21 athletic year.
Because of the pandemic, it won’t count as a year of eligibility for any of them. Even if you’re a fifth-year senior, you’re going to get a sixth year if you want it.
It’s a great move to allow athletes an extra chance to live out their dreams after having this season compromised by the virus.
But the state senate of Kentucky took this concept a step further last week, voting unanimously to grant high school senior athletes in the state an extra year of eligibility.
It’s a nice gesture. It really is. The sentiments behind it are wonderful
But how the heck is this going to work?
Assuming these kids already have earned enough credits to graduate, what sort of classes will they take during that extra year or will they take any classes at all? It’s not as though you can earn a master's degree in high school. Will they be allowed to take college classes while playing for the high school team?
There are tons of other logistical questions to be answered and also a great deal of potential for abuse of the rules, whatever the rules are going to be.
We applaud the spirit behind the move, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.
***
The NFL is a brutally tough league, not just on the field but off it.
If he didn’t already know that, former Iowa offensive tackle Riley Reiff found that out last week.
Reiff graciously agreed to restructure his contract with the Minnesota Vikings prior to last season to allow the team to bring in defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and still stay under the salary cap. The maneuver lowered Reiff’s base salary from $10.9 to $5.9 million but he was to receive a $5 million bonus if he was still on the roster on March 19.
It was an extremely selfless move made for the good of the team.
Last week the Vikings released Reiff in another cap move, nine days before his bonus kicked in.
Reiff is 32 and still a very good player. He played more than 1,000 snaps last season, giving up just one sack and being flagged for only one penalty.
Our hope is that he signs with the Chicago Bears, who really need a good left tackle. That way he can stay in the NFC North and stick it to the Vikings twice every season.
***
I remember now why it’s been decades since I paid to get into an NBA game. A survey recently showed that the average cost of an NBA ticket league-wide is $120.13. New York Knicks tickets average out at $180.78.
***
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is saying all the right things this spring, insisting that he is very open to discussing a long-term contract with the team.
But Bryant sounded a little bit bitter in a Barstool podcast a few months back, saying that he hasn’t had as much fun playing baseball the past few years and has grown tired of his critics.
"I don't give a s---," Bryant said. "I really don't. That's a good answer. I'm over it. Sometimes I go out there and go 4-for-4 and it's not good enough for some people, so I don't give a s---."
The problem, of course, is that Bryant almost never goes 4 for 4 anymore. He hasn’t done it since July 4, 2019. He never had more than two hits in a game last season and he only did that seven times.
He batted .206 and had an OPS of .644, which most definitely isn’t good enough for someone who already is making $18.6 million per year and is seeking to earn even more in the future.