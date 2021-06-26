Eye Openers: Bears have looked to vacate Soldier Field before

A lot of people got very excited last week when the Chicago Bears let it be known that they submitted a bid to buy the old Arlington International Racecourse with the possible intention of building a new stadium there.
Some were encouraged at the prospect of the Bears leaving the 97-year-old hodge podge of a stadium they now occupy.
Some were dismayed that the team would abandon a facility with so much history and tradition.
Both sides probably need to contain their excitement. We’ve seen this before.
As far back as 1975, only four years after the Bears moved into Soldier Field, the team looked into buying property in either Elk Grove Village or Arlington Heights, both out in the northwest suburbs.
In 1977, there was talk of a new stadium being built at two other locations within the city.
In 1978, the Bears contemplated moving their games to South Bend, Ind.
In 1991, there was speculation about a move to western DuPage County or possibly building a new domed stadium not far from Soldier Field.
In 1995, the Bears looked into buying land in Hoffman Estates and Aurora.
There was another discussion later that year with parties in northwest Indiana and there was more Elk Grove Village chatter in 1998.
In other words, relax. Until something really concrete takes place, there’s no need to get excited.
I love history and tradition as much as anyone, but moving out of Soldier Field wouldn’t be the worst thing that ever happened.
In 2003, the city sunk $611 million into renovating the place so drastically that it was delisted as a national historic landmark. And it still generally is ranked in the bottom half of NFL stadiums.
Maybe it’s time to stop slapping lipstick on a nearly century-old pig and build something really special elsewhere.
***
When Aaron Rodgers renewed his membership in the Green Bay Country Club, some hopeful fans took it to mean that despite the simmering acrimony between he and the Green Bay Packers, he still plans to continue playing for the team.
Or, maybe it just means he is expecting to have more time to play golf now that he no longer is going to play football.
***
After winning pretty much every national player of the year award last season, it was no surprise that Iowa’s Luka Garza was one of four nominees to win an ESPY for best male college athlete.
The other three finalists are Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who finished second to Smith; and Oregon State soccer player Gloire Amanda, who set a school record by scoring 37 points last season.
We won’t learn the winner until July 10 but it really seems as though it will come down to Garza or Smith.
Really, the best candidate might have been Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee, who won a third NCAA championship on a torn ACL.
***
We don’t have the exact numbers but it's a safe guess that Garza got the opening tip in about 25% of Iowa's games last season.
In light of Joe Wieskamp’s 42-inch vertical leap at the NBA combine last week, you kind of wonder if maybe Fran McCaffery was putting the wrong guy out there to get the tip every game.
***
Long-time ESPN and Fox broadcaster Chris Myers filled in for Boog Sciambi as the Chicago Cubs’ play-by-play man for a series with Miami last weekend.
There were rumblings at one point in the off-season that Myers would get the job ahead of Sciambi.
As we tried to stay awake while listening to Myers, we found ourselves being thankful they didn’t pick him. He showed no excitement, no humor, very little insight. He even mispronounced El Mago.
The quirky Sciambi has been a fun departure from the former occupant of the job, Len Kasper. He has added some new flavor to the broadcasts.