Eye Openers: Cubs have been a no-show in offseason

Remember how we heard back in October that the Chicago Cubs were going to be really aggressive this offseason?

They weren’t going to expand the payroll but they were going to be ultra-active on the trade market. None of their top players was untouchable. We were going to see some blockbuster moves. Anything was liable to happen.

As it is, almost nothing has happened.

Here is a recap of the team’s top 10 off-season moves to date:

1. Hired former catcher David Ross as their new manager, replacing Joe Maddon. He lacks managerial experience but his leadership qualities were a big part of the 2016 championship season. If nothing else, he should manage the pitching staff better than Joe did.

2. Cut ties with troubled infielder Addison Russell, allowing him to become a free agent. With all his personal problems, Russell never regained the form he showed in 2016 and that doesn’t figure to change in the future.

3. Signed pitcher Brandon Morrow to a minor league contract. This is a low-risk and potentially high-reward move. Morrow missed all of last season with an arm injury after notching 22 saves with a 1.47 earned-run average in 2018.