Eye Openers: Cubs have been a no-show in offseason

Remember how we heard back in October that the Chicago Cubs were going to be really aggressive this offseason?
They weren’t going to expand the payroll but they were going to be ultra-active on the trade market. None of their top players was untouchable. We were going to see some blockbuster moves. Anything was liable to happen.
As it is, almost nothing has happened.
Here is a recap of the team’s top 10 off-season moves to date:
1. Hired former catcher David Ross as their new manager, replacing Joe Maddon. He lacks managerial experience but his leadership qualities were a big part of the 2016 championship season. If nothing else, he should manage the pitching staff better than Joe did.
2. Cut ties with troubled infielder Addison Russell, allowing him to become a free agent. With all his personal problems, Russell never regained the form he showed in 2016 and that doesn’t figure to change in the future.
3. Signed pitcher Brandon Morrow to a minor league contract. This is a low-risk and potentially high-reward move. Morrow missed all of last season with an arm injury after notching 22 saves with a 1.47 earned-run average in 2018.
4. Signed right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera to a free agent contract that could be worth as much as $900,000. He had a 3.64 ERA and 10 saves in 216 games over the past five seasons with Toronto. A bargain basement buy for the bullpen.
5. Signed righthanded reliever Dan Winkler to a free agent contract that could be worth as much as $750,000. He had a 3.68 ERA and two saves in 117 games over five seasons with Atlanta. You get what you pay for.
6. Signed former Brewers utility man Hernan Perez to a minor league contract. An eight-year veteran who provides good speed, decent power and loads of versatility. He has played 211 major league games at third base, 174 at second, 60 at shortstop, 26 at first, 188 in the outfield and has even pitched seven times. He does everything except catch and draw walks.
7. Acquired right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton from Oakland for cash considerations. He hasn’t pitched in the major leagues in two years, although he was respectable 9-10 with the A’s in 2017. The fans in Des Moines will love him.
8. Acquired left-handed pitcher C.D. Pelham off waivers from Texas. In 10 career games, he has a 7.04 ERA. If he makes the major league roster, we’re in trouble.
9. Signed second baseman Carlos Asuaje to a minor league contract. The 158-pound veteran batted .240 in 175 games with San Diego from 2016-18 but spent most of last year in Korea.
10. Signed outfielder Noel Cuevas to a minor league contract. This guy batted .230 in 76 games over the past two seasons with Colorado. He hit two home runs in 148 at-bats in baseball’s most hitter-friendly ballpark.
Can you tell we’re not impressed?
If we are handing out grades, the Cubs come out somewhere between a C-minus and a D-plus so far. On second thought, give them an incomplete.
***
We can tell you who Davenport’s Craig McManus, owner of McManus Forms, will be rooting for when LSU and Clemson clash in college football’s national championship game Monday night.
McManus tried to walk on as a 180-pound defensive end at LSU in 1958 — he was trying to stay close to a high school girlfriend who attended Houston — but he didn’t come close to making a squad that included eventual Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Robinson.
His tryout lasted about three weeks.
At the end of the semester, he transferred to Grinnell and forgot about the girl, but he still keeps an eye on LSU football.
***
The Grand Forks Herald picked an all-decade team for University of North Dakota women’s basketball and the starting shooting guard for the team was former Assumption star Mallory Youngblut.
Youngblut, now Mallory Bernhard, scored 1,307 points for North Dakota from 2006-11, including 220 3-point field goals, which ranks fifth on the school’s all-time list. She currently serves as the associate head coach for the Fighting Hawks.
***
Hardwood Preps Illinois, an Aurora-based site that deals with high school hoops, recently tossed out this idea on Twitter: Why not play the Illinois state tournament at 92-year-old Wharton Field House in Moline, one of the state’s oldest, most historic venues?
We like it. It would be very cool. It will never happen, but it would be cool.